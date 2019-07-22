Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and others celebrate successful launch of Chandrayaan 2

India’s quest to land its first spacecraft on the moon got off to a smooth start on Monday afternoon, with the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2 mission.

After the launch, Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate the Indian Space Research Organisation.

Shah Rukh Khan dedicated Yes Boss’ song “Chand Taare” as he congratulated ISRO for the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2. SRK tweeted, “Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2.”

Karan Johar posted on Twitter, “Each one of us is lucky to be alive to witness this historic occasion! #Chandrayaan2 is the first mission by #ISRO which is headed by two women – #MuthyvaVanitha and #RituKaridhal. Women are indeed taking over the world… and beyond #GirlPower Congratulations team @isro”

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro”

“Koi bhi manzil door nahi hoti agar hausle buland ho toh! @isro ne ek baar phir prove kiya hai with the success of #Chandrayaan2!! (No destiny is difficult if you are determined),” Vidya Balan wrote on Twitter.

Ekta Kapoor shared a fun fact about Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan launch. “#ISRO we are proud !!! And moony! Fun fact mangalyan launched on a tues n chandrayan on a Monday ! Both days r ruled by planets they going to! Astrology meets astronomy,” she tweeted.

Vivek Oberoi celebrated the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2. He wrote on Twitter, “Anddddd here we go! Kudos and huge congratulations to @isro for launching #Chandrayaan2 and creating yet another historic milestone! We are all praying for the success of this mission. An extremely proud moment for every Indian. Jai Hind”

Nagarjuna Akkineni said it is ‘a giant leap for India.’ In a tweet, he mentioned, “A giant leap for india. congratulations on the successful launch of the #Chandrayaan2 god speed and god bless!!! @isro”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar congratulated ISRO team, “Congratulations India and Kudos to the @isro team for this remarkable achievement of successful launch of #Chandrayaan2. #ProudIndian”

Kunal Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “Such an incredible moment. Thank you @isro for making us so proud 🇮🇳 God speed”

Nivin Pauly wrote he is proud to be an Indian. He tweeted, “A billion Indian dreams takes off! Congrats to @isro & our gifted scientists for their efforts in launching #Chandrayaan2 moon mission! Proud to be an Indian!”

Athiya Shetty congratulated the ISRO team, “This is incredible! Congratulations @isro and to every individual who dreamed, worked hard and made this possible, such a proud moment. Quote.”

“One of India’s most important and prestigious space missions, #Chandrayaan2, is led by women, which also happens to be a first for @isro! Proud of our spacewomen. To the moon!!!” Sonakshi Sinha had earlier tweeted on Chandrayaan 2.