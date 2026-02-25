Ismail Darbar says his youngest son participates in Hindu rituals, wife converted to Islam: ‘He puts tilak on his forehead, stands in puja’

Music composer Ismail Darbar, known for his past collaborations with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in iconic films like Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, recently opened up about his second marriage to wife Ayesha, who earlier went by Preeti. He spoke about how she stood by him during the toughest phase of his career and also shared insights into how his son follows both Hindu and Muslim rituals.

Speaking to Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, Ismail reflected on the challenges he faced over the years and credited his wife for being his pillar of strength. He said, “20 years of my life have been very tough. But I salute Ayesha for bearing it with me. In fact, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was so close to my family that he told me that I am saved just because of my wife, and if it was not for her, I would have been finished.”