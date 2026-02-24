Ismail Darbar reacts to AR Rahman’s communal remark: ‘No muslim like Dilip Kumar would have become a star’

AR Rahman recently stated that he has been getting fewer opportunities in Bollywood in recent times, attributing it to what he described as the industry becoming increasingly “communal.” His remark divided the film industry, with many siding with the composer while others opposed his view. Now, music composer Ismail Darbar has reacted to Rahman’s statement.

In a conversation with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, Ismail shared that if the industry were truly communal, no Muslim would have ever become a superstar in Hindi cinema. He cited the example of Dilip Kumar, whose real name was Muhammad Yusuf Khan, and said, “If the industry was communal then, no Muslim in this country would have become a star. There would have not been Ismail Darbar, Naushad or Dilip Kumar. They wouldn’t have become stars if this was the case.”