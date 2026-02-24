Ismail Darbar reacts to AR Rahman’s communal remark: ‘No muslim like Dilip Kumar would have become a star’

Ismail Darbar shared that if the Hindi film industry were truly communal, no Muslim would have ever become a superstar in Hindi cinema.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readChennaiFeb 24, 2026 03:48 PM IST
AR RahmanIsmail Darbar spoke about AR Rahman communal remark.
Make us preferred source on Google

AR Rahman recently stated that he has been getting fewer opportunities in Bollywood in recent times, attributing it to what he described as the industry becoming increasingly “communal.” His remark divided the film industry, with many siding with the composer while others opposed his view. Now, music composer Ismail Darbar has reacted to Rahman’s statement.

In a conversation with Subhojit Ghosh on his YouTube channel, Ismail shared that if the industry were truly communal, no Muslim would have ever become a superstar in Hindi cinema. He cited the example of Dilip Kumar, whose real name was Muhammad Yusuf Khan, and said, “If the industry was communal then, no Muslim in this country would have become a star. There would have not been Ismail Darbar, Naushad or Dilip Kumar. They wouldn’t have become stars if this was the case.”

Refuting Rahman’s claim, Ismail added, “It is all about talent and your fate.” He also took a jibe at Rahman and said, “Also, what deficiency do you have in life that your stomach is not getting filled. The God has given you everything, so live nicely. You are very talented, you design sound very nicely. You don’t make good songs, but you are a good sound designer.”

This is not the first time Ismail Darbar has taken a potshot at AR Rahman. In 2011, after Rahman won an Oscar for his music in the 2009 Hollywood film Slumdog Millionaire, Ismail accused him of buying the award. He had said, “I just don’t understand how the music for that movie won the prestigious award. What was Oscar-worthy about it? Nothing. I would have been happy had he won it for films like Roja or Bombay but not for Slumdog. He did not deserve it. Aur, mujhe pata hai ki ise kharida gaya hai (And, I know that it has been bought).” Rahman had reacted to Ismail’s claims and said, “Oscars cannot be bought.”

ALSO READ | Rs 8.46 crore monthly revenue: How Amit Jain’s top 3 Shark Tank India investments are outperforming the big spenders

Earlier this year, Rahman spoke to BBC Asian Network about getting lesser work in the film industry. He said, “Maybe I never get to know of this, maybe it was concealed but I didn’t feel any of this. Maybe in the past eight years because a power shift has happened and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their 5 composers. I say good, I have more time to chill with my family. I am not in search for work. I don’t want to go in search for work. I want work to come to me; my sincerity to earn work. Whatever I deserve, I get.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali cried someone had died after Tadap Tadap’: Ismail Darbar claims director betrayed trust twice
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Nandita Das recalls giving acting break to Javed Akhtar, he wanted to change everything in the script
Javed Akhtar
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Indian Express had previously reported that the vaccination campaign will be carried out in three cohorts. (File Photo)
Govt to launch nationwide HPV vaccination drive for girls aged 9–14 to prevent cervical cancer
The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express
Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
Louis Vuitton monogram
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her painful separation from Naga Chaitanya and how she found love again
‘I’m not performing anymore’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on life after divorce from Naga Chaitanya; expert on why people ‘close up’ after separation
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect from Samsung’s next flagship
Under the hood, the Samsung S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.(Image for representation: X/Jay)
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
‘I’m not performing anymore’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on life after divorce from Naga Chaitanya; expert on why people ‘close up’ after separation
Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her painful separation from Naga Chaitanya and how she found love again
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement