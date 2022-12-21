Ismail Darbar on son Zaid, Gauahar Khan’s pregnancy announcement, their child: ‘Uska naseeb buland ho’

Renowned music composer Ismail Darbar is going to become a grandfather for the first time and his happiness knows no ends. After his son Zaid, and Gauahar Khan announced their pregnancy, the music composer says he wishes his grandchild to have a blessed life.

In an interview with Times of India, Ismail said that he is very happy that Zaid and Gauahar are going to become parents and he, a grandfather for the first time. He also said that it is the most joyous occasion of their lives and they pray for a healthy baby, whose destiny is blessed, adding, “I pray for a healthy baby… aur uska naseeb bulund ho (and that his fate be strong).”

The music composer also said that many people work hard but prayers are important to have a good life and he hopes that his grandchild will be blessed.

Zaid and Gauahar made the announcement through an animated video of the two of them riding a scooty. The video announced that their adventure continues as a plus one is going to be added in their lives.

In the announcement video, Gauahar wrote the caption as, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers . Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too.”

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary in July this year. Zaid took to social media to write a beautiful post about Gauahar and what she means to him. In the caption, he wrote, “2 years ago, when I had minimum expectations from love and life, I met someone.. someone so special that her entry in my life made it 100000 times more beautiful. It started off with a cute friendship turning into a love story which will last forever and ever. InshaAllah Ameen. Today was the day when I spotted my beautiful wife for the first time, I still remember the feeling of butterflies in my stomach. Look at us now, it’s just been 2 years but it feels like I have been in love with you forever. Life has become soooo much better and easier with you. May we stay together forever in this world and in the one after. Ameen.”

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got engaged in 2020, and tied the knot in December that year. This is their first child together.