Ishwak Singh: My first love will always be films

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, architect-turned-actor Ishwak Singh, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, talks about theatre and his Bollywood journey.

Ask him about his foray into films, and Ishwak says, “I am an architect, but I felt that I was really missing something. Acting was something that always interested me. A theatre group in Delhi called Asmita Theatre matched my sensibilities and I took the plunge. This was a good decision as acting was my real calling. I am happy that my parents were supportive of my decision. But it was theatre that gave me the confidence and skills that paved the way for my entry into films.”

He continues, “I did a play that Mahesh Bhatt was producing and one day he came to me and said that I was superb. I just was so happy hearing that from him. I didn’t know what to say, I just kept blushing. Theatre nurtured my talent and helped me better myself as a performer, and since the response is instant, I understood what I do well and what I need to work on. When I did Malayalam film Mohavalayam with National Award-winning director T V Chandran, I learnt a lot from him. He told me that sometimes a look can convey so many more things than words can. Also, when I was working with Imtiaz sir on Tamasha, I had planned that I will do many things. However, on the day of the shoot Imtiaz sir just told me to behave how a person in that situation would feel and do things. I did just that and all that homework was useless. (laughs) Watching Manoj sir performing his scenes in Aligarh also taught me small details that one needs to keep in mind when in front of the camera. It has been a journey that’s taught me many things not just acting but about human behaviour and most importantly me.”

Open to different mediums, Ishwak just wants to do a good job. “I will soon start work on my next South Indian film which is being made in Tamil, Malayalam and Sinhalese. My co-star will be a famous Sri Lankan model Piumi Hansamali. I would love to work in a web series too, but it needs to be different than the regular stuff. But my first love will always be films. However, I will never want to lose touch with theatre,” Ishwak Singh signs off.

