Ishq Vishk sequel to star Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina, actor who played SRK’s son in K3G

Shahid Kapoor-Amrita Rao’s teen-romance Ishq Vishk is all set to get a sequel soon. And staying true to the Gen Z’s take on love, the film has been titled Ishq Vishk Rebound. While Dear Zindagi actor will play one of the leads, the film is gaining a buzz as it marks the Bollywood debut of Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan. Daughter of musician Rajesh Roshan, the young actor will finally pave her way into the industry with the Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari’s directorial debut. Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will also play one of the leads opposite Nailaa Grewal.

Excited about her new journey, Pashmina posted the announcement video on Instagram. The video opens with a poster from the 2003 film original film with the words ‘In 2003 true love was found’, followed by a poster saying in ‘In 2023 get ready to reboot’. It also has the cast sharing some candid moments together.

“It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I’m extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen. When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It’s time to move on,” Pashmina wrote with the video.

Jibraan, who has been an assistant director on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra, seemed emotional at his break as a lead star. Sharing the video, he posted on Instagram, “Dreams do Come true …❤️🤍.” Readers may not know that Jibraan is the son of Feroz Khan, the actor who played Arjun in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat.

Filming for Ishq Vishk Reboot has already started and the film will release in 2023. As per the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on relationships in millennials and Gen-Z generation.