Ishita Dutta recalls how Akshaye Khanna’s exit impacted Drishyam 3: ‘Very tough on team’

In an exclusive interview, Ishita Dutta spoke about the success of Drsihyam 3 and Akshaye Khanna's exit from the Ajay Devgn film.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readMumbaiOct 22, 2026 02:13 PM IST
Ishita Dutta on Akshaye Khanna exit from Drishyam 3Ishita Dutta on Akshaye Khanna's exit from Drishyam 3. (Photos: Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna Fan page/Instagram)
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Drishyam 3 has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year, earning Rs 560.02 crore worldwide in 20 days. Recently, Ishita Dutta, who played a pivotal role in the Ajay Devgn-starrer, spoke to SCREEN about the success of the movie. She also shared how Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Drishyam 3 impacted the film.

Ishita Dutta on Drishyam 3’s success

Ishita Dutta has been part of the Drishyam franchise since 2015. In fact, the story revolves around her character, Anju Salgaonkar. Having been associated with the franchise for over a decade, Ishita was understandably upset to learn that Drishyam 3 would be its final instalment. “We all wondered why they were ending the franchise. My recognition has mainly been from this film; it was my first Hindi film. My character was so strong. No matter what I did after this, people still remember me as Anju. Knowing this was the last part was upsetting. When we shot the first part, we didn’t know there would be a second. But after the second, we knew there would be a third. Every good thing must end, and their reasoning was bang on. A thriller should not be stretched. We were also excited to know how they would end the franchise.”

Also Read: ‘Unhappy’ Drishyam 3 director recalls Akshaye Khanna’s last-minute exit: ‘We had seven days’

 

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Talking about the film’s success at the box office, Ishita said, “I feel absolutely amazing. When you are shooting, you know it’s a good script. Not to sound overconfident, but you know that people will compare this to the second part and the Malayalam version. I was feeling a little nervous for the first time, but the numbers said it all. Reviews were all positive. I was very happy.”

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Drishyam 3 was released on October 2, amid the box-office success of Hanuman Ansh. Asked whether the team had discussed postponing the release to avoid the fate of other films that struggled at the box office, Ishita said, “While Abhishek and the producers would answer this better, let me tell you the date is very significant. The film was released on October 2, which is insane. When they announced it, I thought it was fabulous. Every October 2nd, since 2015, I get many memes about the date. People remind me how the Salgaonkars went to Panjim. Releasing the film on that date was important, and I don’t think it would have been a problem. When it’s a good film, it works.”

Ishita Dutta on Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Drishyam 3

While the film’s release date generated discussion, Drishyam 3 had also made headlines over Akshaye Khanna’s sudden exit. In 2025, following the success of Dhurandhar, Akshaye walked away from Drishyam 3 just seven days before filming was scheduled to begin.

Recalling how Akshaye’s exit impacted Drishyam 3, Ishita Dutta said, “We were supposed to start filming when Akshaye Khanna exited the project. I got to know about it much later. We had started shooting by then. I am sure it must have been very tough on the team. They worked on the script for more than two years, and we still went on the floors at the same time. To change the entire script in those few days must have been very difficult. kudos to the team for managing it. Now I cannot imagine anyone else apart from Jaideep, sir, in that role.”

Also Read | Drishyam 3 producer calls Akshaye Khanna ‘toxic, unprofessional’, says Dhurandhar success has ‘gone to his head’: ‘His solo film won’t make Rs 50 cr’

Talking about working with Akshaye Khanna on Drishyam 2, Ishita recalled, “He is a little reserved and quiet. That’s his personality. When we shot together, of course, conversations happened, maybe not as much as I spoke with Shriya. It was just very normal and basic.”

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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