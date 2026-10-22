Ishita Dutta recalls how Akshaye Khanna’s exit impacted Drishyam 3: ‘Very tough on team’

Drishyam 3 has become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year, earning Rs 560.02 crore worldwide in 20 days. Recently, Ishita Dutta, who played a pivotal role in the Ajay Devgn-starrer, spoke to SCREEN about the success of the movie. She also shared how Akshaye Khanna’s exit from Drishyam 3 impacted the film.

Ishita Dutta on Drishyam 3’s success

Ishita Dutta has been part of the Drishyam franchise since 2015. In fact, the story revolves around her character, Anju Salgaonkar. Having been associated with the franchise for over a decade, Ishita was understandably upset to learn that Drishyam 3 would be its final instalment. “We all wondered why they were ending the franchise. My recognition has mainly been from this film; it was my first Hindi film. My character was so strong. No matter what I did after this, people still remember me as Anju. Knowing this was the last part was upsetting. When we shot the first part, we didn’t know there would be a second. But after the second, we knew there would be a third. Every good thing must end, and their reasoning was bang on. A thriller should not be stretched. We were also excited to know how they would end the franchise.”