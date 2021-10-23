Ishaan Khatter visits Ananya Panday with bouquet of flowers after NCB questions her in Aryan Khan case

Actor Ananya Panday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at its Mumbai office after being summoned by the agency in connection with the drugs case involving Aryan Khan. She was called in for questioning on Thursday and Friday, and has to report again on Monday. On Saturday, Ishaan Khatter went to her house to pay her a visit. Since then, videos and photos have been doing the rounds.

Ishaan, who worked with Ananya in the film Khaali Peeli, also bought a bouquet of flowers before going to her house. The two are rumoured to be dating but have not commented publicly on the relationship.

A video of Ishaan at Ananya’s house also did the rounds.

Ananya Panday was the latest to join the investigation after Aryan Khan’s arrest. This Thursday, The NCB teams went to Ananya’s residence and Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat. It is learnt that NCB officials met Ananya and asked her to join the probe.

Ananya was questioned for nearly four hours on Thursday and again on Friday. The NCB has claimed to have found chats between Aryan and Ananya related to drugs. Speaking to media, Deputy DG (NCB) Mutha Ashok Jain said she has been summoned again on Monday and the agency has taken her mobile phone. She was reportedly asked to interpret and give context to some of her chats with Aryan. The future course of action will be decided on the basis of her statement, officers said.

Shah Rukh Khan visited Arthur Road jail to visit son Aryan on Thursday. Aryan’s bail plea was rejected Wednesday by a special NDPS court in connection with the cruise ship drug case. The Bombay High Court will hear the bail plea of Aryan Khan on Tuesday.