Ishaan Khatter to star in war film Pippa

Ishaan Khatter will don the uniform for Pippa. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is all set to feature in war film Pippa, directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The movie will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

In Pippa, Ishaan will play Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Excited about the film, Ishaan Khatter said, “I am exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance, and getting a chance to play the role of the suave and spirited tank commander Captain Balram Mehta is a true privilege. I am honoured by the faith shown in me by Ronnie sir, Siddharth sir and Raja sir, and I am looking forward to the exciting experience of Pippa.”

Director Raja Krishna Menon added, “Pippa is a war film, but it also has an emotional core celebrating the triumph of love and humanity. The fact that there is going to be some never-seen-before tank war action is extremely thrilling to me as a filmmaker, but it’s the heroism and patriotism displayed by the young and strapping Brigadier Mehta, despite all that he was going through in his family, that really connected with me when Siddharth shared this story. I am very happy that Ronnie and Siddharth have shown tremendous belief in my vision and I can think of no one better to do justice to the role than the terrifically talented Ishaan. This is truly going to be a special one!”

Pippa is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Balram Singh Mehta. The film’s unique title is derived from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as Pippa.

