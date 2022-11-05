scorecardresearch
Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi react in shock as they’re approached by a screaming fan; Reddit says, ‘She’s going to cringe so hard when she’s older’

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi were promoting their recently released film Phone Bhoot when they were accosted by a fan.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan KhatterA fan hugs Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi during their Phone Bhoot promotions. (Photo: Reddit)

Actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi recently encountered a fan whose enthusiasm took them by surprise. So much so, the actors even tried to calm her down as she screamed with excitement. Ishaan and Siddhant are promoting their recently released film Phone Bhoot, which also stars Katrina Kaif in a lead role.

The horror-comedy has received a mixed response from critics and audiences. Ishaan and Siddhant play a couple of ghostbusters in the film, directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Katrina Kaif plays a ghost who takes them along on a mission.

Soon after the video surfaced online, people were quick to comment with amusing reaction. One Reddit user commented, “How can she live with this for the rest of her life”, while another one commented, “Hahaha she’s gonna cringe so hard when she’s older.” A sympathetic fan commented, “Ishaan and Sid look terrified.” Another person wrote, “I wish I got this excited over anything in life.”

Also Read |Phone Bhoot review: Katrina Kaif-Ishaan-Siddhant film is painfully unfunny

Phone Bhoot hasn’t received positive reviews. A section of Shubra Gupta’s review for Indian Express read, “There’s an assembly of ‘bhoots’ in fancy dress in an underground cavern, careering and cavorting. (Jackie) Shroff is the only one who is in on the joke, getting to speak tapori, and call his henchmen ‘bhidu’, when not flashing snarky smiles and twirling a staff that shoots green rays of light. Somewhere struggling underneath this mess must have been a movie. But the one we get is a wrong number.”

Phone Bhoot also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha.

