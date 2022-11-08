Ishaan Khatter says ‘people misunderstood’ his Koffee with Karan confession about not taking his ex’s calls: ‘I don’t regret it’

Ishaan Khatter famously confessed on Koffee with Karan’s latest season that he once stopped taking his ex-girlfriend’s calls for two weeks. This left many, including Karan, in shock and while viewers thought that Ishaan was talking about Ananya Panday, the actor recently clarified that he was talking about another ex.

In a rapid fire round with Bollywood Bubble, Ishaan was asked about something that he had not done in a previous relationship. After thinking for a while, the Phone Bhoot actor said, “More phone calls? I don’t know, even though I do a lot of those.” When asked about his KWK admission, Ishaan said, “People misunderstood it. People thought I was talking about my last relationship and that’s not what that was. It was a relationship. I said it in context to a relationship and I don’t regret it.” Ishaan added that he was single right now.

Ishaan Khatter also spoke about what his last relationship had taught him and said, “The ghost of my last relationship taught me to be accepting. More loving. I feel that with every relationship that passes by. I don’t know if it’s my last relationship or just me growing up. And not to get too personally affected by other people’s growth and issues and things that they are dealing with.”

Ishaan and Ananya appeared on separate episodes of Koffee with Karan this year. Ananya, who appeared with Vijay Deverakonda, spoke about going on a ‘friendly date’ with Vijay while they were shooting for Liger. On Ishaan’s episode, Karan asked him, “So you broke up with Ananya recently…” and Ishaan shot back, “Did I? You told Ananya that she broke up with me. I did watch that episode. You were rather mean to her. You were drilling and grilling…”

Ishaan added, “I would like to have her as a friend for the rest of my life. She is one of the most wonderful people I’ve known. She is a sweetheart, anyone who met her would say this. Pulpy questions aside, she’s someone who is very dear to me and will always be so.”

Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya recently appeared in Liger.