Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Ishaan Khatter says Mira Kapoor is the ‘most complaining’ member of the family: ‘She complains all the time, but in a cute way’

Ishaan Khatter said that his brother Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor was the 'most complaining' member of the family.

mira kapoorMira Kapoor is married to Ishaan Khatter's brother actor Shahid Kapoor. (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)

Mira Kapoor got married to Shahid Kapoor at a relatively young age but it seems like she is the heart of the family. In a recent interview, Shahid’s brother, actor Ishaan Khatter was asked about the most complaining member of the family and after some hesitation, he took Mira’s name.

Ishaan burst out laughing and tried to withdraw his answer but gave in and told Bollywood Bubble, “She complains to me all the time. She’s like ‘tumne apne joote yahan chhod diye (You haven’t picked up your shoes), you don’t do this or you don’t do that, you have come 10 minutes late or something’, so in that way, in a cute way. Not in any other way.”

Ishaan was then asked who was the best at planning surprises in his family and he again named Mira. Praising Mira even more, he said that he would like to steal some things from her. “I would steal more time with her. I love spending time with her. (I would like to steal) a lot of her knowledge about very diverse things – Ayurveda, food, cultures, she is very bookish but also knowledgable,” he said.

Recently, on Ishaan’s birthday, Mira wrote an adorable social media post for him where he called him ‘everyone’s favourite.’ She wrote, “We have two kids that sleep in their own beds but one, who refuses to get out of ours. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter you know we love you tons (heart emoji) #everyonesfavourite.”

Ishaan was recently seen in the horror comedy film Phone Bhoot where he starred alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave the film one star and called it ‘painfully unfunny.’

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 04:20:45 pm
