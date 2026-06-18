Ishaan Khatter responds to fan’s question about his religion: ‘Jai Jesus, Shree Allah’

Born of an interfaith marriage, actor Ishaan Khatter identifies himself partly as Hindu and partly Muslim, because of his multicultural upbringing. His father, actor Rajesh Khattar, belongs to a Punjabi Hindu family, and his mother, actress-dancer Neelima Azeem, comes from a liberal Muslim household. Ishaan has grown up visiting temples, mosques, and churches, while respecting all faiths. During a recent AMA session on Instagram, the actor was in a rather jovial mood and gave the wittiest response to a fan questioning his religion.

During an Instagram ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on his handle, a user asked, “Your religion? I mean, I am getting confused.” Instead of giving a straight conventional answer, Ishaan decided to go the humorous way. “Jai Jesus, Shree Allah, Holy Spirit Di Fateh,” he replied. He also shared a follow-up story indicating he doesn’t believe in labels. “Nature, kindness, humanity, creation,” he wrote. Along with the caption, he posted a scenic photo of himself standing in the middle of a beautiful landscape with hot-air balloons.