Ishaan Khatter’s Pippa salutes Indian soldiers on Vijay Diwas, announce release date

The makers of Pippa, starring Ishaan Khatter, announced the release date of their upcoming war film on Thursday on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 Indo-Pak war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 9, 2022.

The film is said to be an epic war drama where a family is fighting on the front lines. As the makers announced the release date, they also shared a few stills from the film.

Ishaan shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, “Blood sweat and tears. In the midst of shoot and it’s already one of my best filming experiences so far. We’re putting in the work to bring an honest, visceral and authentic story of bravado and sacrifice, but also comradeship and brotherhood to the big screens for you.. and lest I forget – the story of an army family navigating a war. 9th December, 2022. Mark the date.”

The film is based on the book titled The Burning Chaffees, written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. It follows the story of war veteran Brigadier Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron. Khatter is playing this role in the film.

Alongside Khatter, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. Pippa has been directed by Raja Krishna Menon, who previously directed Akshay Kumar starter Airlift and the Hindi adaptation of Chef, starring Saif Ali Khan.