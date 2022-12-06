scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Ishaan Khatter opens up about parents’ separation, says Shahid Kapoor ‘took care’ of family: ‘Character is built out of adversity’

Ishaan Khatter said character is built out of adversity, and he has seen it firsthand based on life experiences he had while growing up.

ishaan khatterIshaan Khatter spoke about his childhood in a new interview.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Ishaan Khatter spoke about his childhood and his parents’ separation, and said in an interview that his life experiences have shaped him into who he is now. Ishaan said that nobody knows the full truth about what he went through as a child, but he is ‘proud’ of the experiences that he had as a child growing up with a single parent.

Ishaan is the son of actors Rajesh Khattar and Neliima Azeem. He is also the half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor, who rose to prominence in the film industry when Ishaan was still a pre-teen. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ishaan said that despite coming from a family of artists, his mother never ‘coaxed’ him to be an actor.

Also read |Neliima Azeem on her relationship with son Shahid Kapoor: ‘He was with me every step of the way’

Asked if it was difficult dealing with his parents’ separation, Ishaan said, “I also had an elder brother, and he started doing very well for himself around the time when I was nine or 10, so he was also somebody who took care of me and us. I don’t have any ‘shikayat’ about my upbringing. I am very proud of the childhood that I lived, and I think I am the person that I am today because of what I saw, and what I made of it. They say that sometimes, character is built out of adversity, and I’ve experienced that firsthand. A lot of people think that they know my story, but nobody really knows the life that I led growing up.”

He continued, “I am very proud of my mom, I saw her come through a lot. She’s a survivor, she’s a strong person, she’s the person I look up to the most, and I have great respect for women because of what I saw her take on and conquer. My mom’s a queen, and she deserves everything. It’s made me who I am, and I’m proud of that. Today, I can take challenges head on. I don’t get intimidated by life, I don’t get intimidated by somebody saying something, because I’ve seen life. I don’t like to talk about it and say ke ‘maine aise din dekhe hain, main aise mahaul mein raha hoon‘, because everyone has had their share of…”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

Ishaan said that his goal is to do well enough as an actor so that he is able to take care of his mother. He made his debut with Iranian director Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, and broke out in Bollywood with Dhadak, which also starred Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan has also starred in the Netflix series A Suitable Boy, and the comedy films Khaali Peeli and Phone Bhoot. He will next be seen in the war drama Pippa.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 11:40:37 am
Next Story

Truck overturns near Katraj viaduct in Pune, man who approached to help jumps off bridge seeing fire

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra’s Dubai weekend with her ‘dream team’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close