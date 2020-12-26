Ishaan Khatter: Feel grateful for the opportunities I got in 2020

Actor Ishaan Khatter managed to experiment with varied genres in 2020. He played a street smart taxi driver in action-comedy Khaali Peeli. Ishaan then turned into the wayward son of a politician who gets into a forbidden romance in Mira Nair’s period drama A Suitable Boy.

In this exclusive interaction, Ishaan Khatter looks back at the year gone by, shares his hopes for 2021, and also promises that “a new Ishaan” will be seen in his upcoming projects, Pippa and Phone Bhoot.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How do you look back at 2020?

I won’t look back for a very long time. It’s just peeking a glance. It’s a smile, wave and goodbye.

You delivered projects which were poles apart in terms of genre – Khaali Peeli and A Suitable Boy. Do you feel satisfied with your work this year?

I feel happy about the work I did. I feel grateful for the opportunities I got, and I enjoyed them to the fullest. As for satisfaction, I am still looking for that. But yeah, there have been varying degrees of satisfaction in the work I have done so far.

What was your takeaway from your two characters – Blackie and Maan?

Blackie (Khaali Peeli) was a very enjoyable experience for me. I really enjoyed working with Maqbool bhai, Ananya, Adil bhai and rest of the team. I really enjoyed the way I got a chance to explore with the character of Blackie. As for Maan, it was very satisfying as an actor. It gave me the chance to display many shades within one character, without stepping out of the boundaries of his life and the believability of the character. And it was a great experience being able to work with very distinguished artistes, filmmakers and technicians. I got to work with many actors that I admire. It will always be a memorable one.

Ishaan Khatter with Tabu in a still from Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. (Photo: PR Handout) Ishaan Khatter with Tabu in a still from Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy. (Photo: PR Handout)

A show or film this year you wished you were a part of, and why?

Something that I saw this year, which I think released last year, was Euphoria. I really enjoyed watching that. I would love to do something like that.

How did you cope with the lockdown?

Yes, the lockdown was difficult. At times quite difficult, and at times it was easier than other times. However, I think there were valuable lessons to be learnt and I hope I have learnt them.

One good thing you’ll remember about 2020?

One thing that I will remember about 2020 is connecting with the people that I love and the precious moments where we shared a laugh together, or I was able to bring a smile on their faces.

What’s next on the work front?

2021 is going to be a very exciting race to the finish because there seems to be a lot of work and hopefully I will be able to do justice to all of it and make the most of the year. So, 2021 is very much a working year.

What can your fans expect from Pippa and Phone Bhoot?

Both Pippa and Phone Bhoot will hopefully have a new Ishaan.