Friday, January 29, 2021
Ishaan Khatter documents his Maldives vacation in a special video

Ishaan Khatter’s Maldives vacation was all about sun and sand. From beach sunsets to exotic cuisine, the actor’s rejuvenating time there is enough to give you travel goals.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 29, 2021 6:52:58 pm
ishaan khatter maldives vacationIshaan Khatter recently holidayed in Maldives. (Photos: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter rang in New Year in Maldives. The A Suitable Boy star recently shared a video featuring candid moments from his beach holiday. Rumoured girlfriend and Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Pandey also makes a sneaky appearance in the video.

Ishaan Khatter, who confessed to filming all his vacations, shared, “It’s like a tradition now to document my travels on my iPhone.”

In the meantime, Ishaan’s A Suitable Boy director and filmmaker Mira Nair also captured her New York life during lockdown last year, in a very creative manner. In the home video titled Lockdown Life, Mira’s life during lockdown is presented with stills and clips, accompanied by the director’s rendition of a classical raga. The video is as beautifully edited like her films.

Mira Nair said, “Lockdown Life is a slice-of-life home movie about…well, my visual life in lockdown in New York city 2020, and how Zoom-Riyaaz, or learning to sing, kept me going.”

