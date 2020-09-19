Ishaan Khatter ‘cried like a baby’ watching mother Neelima Azeem in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Ishaan Khatter watched Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and is impressed with Neelima Azeem's performance in it. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Actor Ishaan Khatter is overwhelmed with joy after watching his mother Neelima Azeem make an impactful cameo appearance in Netflix film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The actor took to social media to share how he was “moved to tears” as he saw Azeem perform with “intricacy and delicateness”.

The Khali Peeli actor posted a screengrab from Alankrita Shrivastava directorial featuring veteran actor Neelima Azeem. Along with it, he penned an emotional note that read, “I saw my mother on screen today in #dollykittyaurwohchamaktesitare. You are beautiful as ever mom. Such intricacy and delicateness. Such humaneness. I can’t explain what watching this single scene did to me. I cried like a baby after watching it. It’s always lovely to see wonderful people coming together for a film but this time it’s personal. My mother made an appearance for one scene and moved me to tears.”

Ishaan also congratulated and wished good luck to the entire team of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film stars Konkonasen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Aamir Bashir play pivotal roles in the movie.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 3.5 stars. In her review, she wrote, “Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare blows off, with a great deal of flair, feeling and courage, the layers of repression and hypocrisy that surrounds us. You can draw a broad thematic connection between the director’s previous film Lipstick Under My Burkha and this one, which can be seen both as a worthy follow-up, and a terrific companion piece.”

She added, “It is the kind of film which opens up spaces and dialogue around difficult topics, and raises the feminist bar while doing so: give it many ‘chamakte sitare’ already.”

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is streaming on Netflix.

