Ishaan Khatter wishes ‘bade miyan’ Shahid Kapoor on his birthday, calls him ‘unshakeable, wise and grounded’

Actor Ishaan Khatter and elder brother Shahid Kapoor often shower each other with loads of love on social media and on Saturday, Ishaan took to Instagram and wished Shahid on his 42nd birthday by calling him his ‘elder tree’.

Ishaan shared a photo where he is standing next Shahid and both are sporting an unkempt hairdo. He wrote in the caption, “My elder tree, I may grow taller or even bushier but it’s all because of your shade and nurturing. Love you and trouble you always. Happy birthday bade miyan @shahidkapoor.”

Ishaan shared the same post in his story and wrote, “I also say tree because he is unshakeable, wise and grounded. Love ya @shahidkapoor.”

Shahid was recently seen in web series Farzi, which was directed by The Family Man creators Raj and DK. Fans have been speculating that both these shows belong to the same universe as there were a few easter eggs that were spotted in the Shahid Kapoor series.

Ishaan, who was recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s short film Fursat, is awaiting the release of Pippa, co-starring Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyulli.