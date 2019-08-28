Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday to star in Khaali Peeli

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are all set to share screen space for the first time in Ali Abbas Zafar’s production venture Khaali Peeli. The film, directed by Maqbool Khan, will go on floors on September 11.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “Set in the maximum city Mumbai, Khaali Peeli is a young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night when a boy meets a girl.”

Music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar have been roped in to compose the soundtrack for the movie. The film is being co-produced by Zee Studios.

Ali Abbas Zafar, whose last directorial Bharat was a commercial success, is excited about Khaali Peeli.

“Khaali Peeli’s process has been organic—Maqbool, Himanshu and I worked on the script for almost a year and when we thought it was completely baked, we took it to this enthusiastic young cast. I am happy that Zee Studios is producing this film with us, apart from the other massive film we are working on. We will announce our next big collaboration soon as well,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Director Maqbool Khan added, “I can’t wait to start this ride with this young talent!”

Khaali Peeli is slated for a June 12, 2020 release.