Saturday, October 30, 2021
Ishaan Khatter wishes ‘Annie Panini’ Ananya Panday on her birthday with unseen photos: ‘May love always be with you’

Ishaan Khatter wrote a heartfelt birthday note for Ananya Panday. The two starred in Khaali Peeli which released last year.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
October 30, 2021 1:41:53 pm
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya PandayIshaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are rumoured to be dating. (Photos: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Ishaan Khatter has taken to his social media platforms to write a heartfelt birthday wish for his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday, who turned 23 on Saturday.

Ishaan shared beautiful clicks of Ananya, where one of the pictures was from their Maldives vacation which they reportedly took together earlier this year. Ishaan wrote, “Happy cake day Annie Panini. May the truth, strength and love always be with you.” The message was laced with a heart and unicorn emojis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)

Ishaan and Ananya, who starred opposite each other in Khaali Peeli (2020), have been tight-lipped about their link-up rumours, however the two have shared a warm chemistry on and off the camera. The two spent their New Year in Maldives earlier this year. Though they didn’t post any picture together, Ishaan later shared a video from their beach vacation where he gave Anaya credits for helping him with videography and editing.

Recently Ishaan visited Ananya’s home with a bouquet of flowers after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned her in the Aryan Khan case.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan got bail on Thursday and reached his home ‘Mannat’ on Saturday.

