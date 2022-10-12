scorecardresearch
Ishaan Khattar reveals Amitabh Bachchan is the reason why he got admitted to school: ‘He paid a personal visit to the authorities’

In a recent interview, Ishaan Khattar spoke about how Amitabh Bachchan helped him get enrolled in a school. Calling him an icon, he hoped to work with him someday.

ishaan khattar, amitabh bachchanIshaan Khattar hoped to work with Amitabh Bachchan someday. (Photo: Ishaan/Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan influencing and inspiring youngsters to take up acting is quite a common tale. However, young actor Ishaan Khattar has revealed how the megastar had a hand in getting him a better life. In an interview, he shared how Big B went out of his way to meet the authorities to get Ishaan admitted to a reputed school.

Sharing that Bachchan did a ‘huge favour’ to him, even before he became an actor, Ishaan said that it was very difficult to get admission into that particular school. Given his mother Neelima Azeem was working with him at that time, the superstar decided to take matters into his own hand. “Mr Bachchan paid a personal visit to the authorities and the principal,” he told Etimes.

Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother added that it was because of him that he got into school. He also added that he did not know about this initially, and came to know much later in life. Ishaan added, “But can you imagine that? The Amitabh Bachchan did that so that a kid could get a good education.”

Photos |Inside Amitabh Bachchan's cosy birthday dinner with family

Calling himself a ‘certified Big B fan’, Ishaan Khattar went on to share that he loves his work in films like Anand, Deewar, among others. “Bachchan saab has been an icon for longer than my entire life. In the last two decades that I’ve been watching his work, he has constantly reinvented himself not just as a star but as an actor,” he shared.

The Phone Bhoot actor added that he has a lot of ‘respect and admiration’ for the superstar and that one can learn so much by just watching him. On a final note, he stated how he hopes to have the ‘good fortune’ to spend time with him on a film set, “I will get to learn so much more by just working with him.”

Also Read |Amitabh Bachchan@80: From Shah Rukh Khan, Rupali Ganguly to Ranbir Kapoor, Big B is the Dronacharya for actors across generations

Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on Tuesday. As wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan joined him on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, the episode helped fans get to know their superstar better. Big B’s family including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Nikhil Nanda sent out their wishes to him via videos.

