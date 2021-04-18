Ishaan Khatter, Neelima Azeem’s cute banter over chocolates is everything adorable, Shahid Kapoor calls it ‘the legend of mommy’

As Ishaan Khatter stops Neelima Azeem from eating chocolates, the latter threatens that she will complain to Shahid Kapoor about Ishaan's restrictions. (Photo: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram)

Actor Ishaan Khatter treated his fans to his lockdown realities via an Instagram video, which he captioned as “Instagram vs Reality (lockdown edition) ft. Mia madre Neelima Azeem.” The video, posted on Sunday afternoon, shows Ishaan being the very strict and responsible son who is watching over Neelima’s health. He has taken away her chocolates but his mother Neelima is not very happy with this development. The cute banter between the son and the mother is everything adorable.

As soon as the video begins, we hear Neelima shouting at Ishaan at the top of her voice. The 62-year-old is heard saying, “Why have you kept my chocolate out? Who are you to do it? I want my chocolates now. Don’t do this to me. I have no life. I sit in my room the whole day.” But does this convince Ishaan to give her the chocolates? No. We hear the Khaali Peeli actor arguing about how Neelima has gained weight just in a week because of her habit of eating chocolates.

In response to Ishaan’s questions, Neelima reminds him that he is her “younger kid” and says, “Okay, I won’t do Yoga and I will tell Sasha (Shahid’s nick name) that you are putting this pabandi (restrictions) on me.”

As soon as Ishaan dropped the video on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput shared their reactions in the comment section. While Mira could not stop laughing out loud, Shahid tagged the video as “the legend of mommy.” Apart from Shahid, the video received reactions from Siddhant Chaturvedi, Aparshakti Khurana, Dolly Singh and others.

Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey related to Ishaan’s video and wrote, “Story of everyone’s lives.” Ishaan’s fans also expressed how this is a story of their lives too. One of the fans wrote, “That’s how my mom behaves too, exactly the same but for the soda,” while another mentioned how this conversation made their day.

Recently, Neelima spoke about her sons Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor called the two “honest, brave” and someone who “don’t judge others.” She was also all praise for Mira Rajput and spoke about how the two look forward to spending time with each other.