Isha Rikhi opens up on marriage with Badshah: ‘Faced physical, emotional and social cheating’

Badshah’s ex-wife Isha Rikhi recently opened up about what went wrong in her marriage with the rapper. While discussing relationships and the dynamics of having “best friends” in different social circles, she appeared to draw from her own experience and suggested that Badshah wanted the relationship but did not want the responsibility that came with it. Isha, who joined Bigg Boss 20 soon after announcing her divorce from Badshah, spoke to Kanika Mann about her relationship while discussing the dynamics of best friends.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Isha was seen talking to Kanika about how she approaches relationships. She said, “If someone will come tell me that Kanika is so and so, I won’t believe them unless I see it for myself. That’s how I am. I am the same, when it also comes to relationship. If someone will come and tell me anything, I will tell them, ‘Either give me a proof, or stop playing with my mind.’”

Isha appeared to hint that although she may have had her doubts during the relationship, she chose not to believe them until she saw things for herself.

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“When the relationship ends, it is then you realise that you were being played the whole time,” she said.

When Kanika asked her what kind of cheating she had experienced — “Physical, emotional or social?” — Isha paused before replying, “All of them.”

‘Was introduced to selective people’

She then explained the situation using Kanika as an example of a best friend.

“It is very toxic to be hanging in between. It is like I make you believe that you are my best friend. I am treating you like my best friend. Taking you to places like my best friend, but then you get to know that you were never really my best friend in the first place,” Isha said.

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She further explained that she was not introduced to all of the people in her partner’s social circle, but only to a select group.

“What makes it different is that, I am doing all this in a particular circle, in privacy and not before the world. It is only a set of people I am introducing you to as my best friend,” she said.

Badshah had different partners for different circle

When Kanika asked, “But why would you do that?”, Isha replied, “Because, I have many other best friends.” Her comments appeared to suggest that multiple people could occupy similar roles within the situation she was describing.

When Kanika asked, “So were there really too many best friends?”, Isha replied, “Yes. But, they were all someone to chill with for a day or two but the truth was that you never really wanted a best friend, you were just playing games.”

“But why?” Kanika asked.

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“Convenience. Because you are so good that I want you in my life because I won’t get these things anywhere else,” Isha replied.

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Kanika then asked, “But, won’t take the responsibility?”

Isha agreed, saying, “Yes. So it was like you do want to stay but also your freedom. And want me to meet only a certain people. But outside that group, I get to know that Kanika was never really my best friend. She was simply showing me a whole different picture. And not just Kanika but also people around Kanika were showing me the same picture, which never really existed. The picture was something else altogether.”

Isha used Kanika’s name as an analogy to explain the situation she allegedly experienced in her marriage with Badshah.

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Isha and Badshah’s marriage

Badshah and Isha dated for multiple years before reportedly tying the knot in March. However, Badshah did not publicly announce the marriage or share pictures from the ceremony. Isha’s mother later confirmed the wedding by sharing pictures from the private ceremony.

Isha subsequently shared pictures from the wedding herself and conducted an AMA session on social media, where she confirmed that she was married to Badshah. When a fan asked why the two did not follow each other on social media, she tagged Badshah and joked, “My husband is answerable for that.” The singer did not respond publicly to the comment.

The first direct acknowledgment of their marriage from Badshah came when the couple announced their separation in a joint statement, saying they were parting ways with “mutual respect” for each other.

Following their divorce announcement, several rumours about their relationship began circulating. At the time, Isha had urged people not to believe unverified reports about her marriage.

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“There are many rumours circulating about my marriage. Its shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you,” she had written.

However, she has now spoken about her experience at length inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Previously, Isha’s mother had also shared cryptic posts on social media, including one that read: “Karma comes back around. if you make life difficult for someone, God will make your death difficult.”

Before Isha, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. The two were married for eight years before separating in 2020. They have a daughter, Jessemy.