Isha Koppikar reveals she faced casting couch: I was thrown out of a film after I refused to meet the actor alone

Isha Koppikar is all set to make her comeback and has a few projects in the line-up for release this year. The actor did films like Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan, Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Company, Kaante, Pinjar, and Dil Ka Rishta during her flourishing career in the last 90s and early 2000.

The actor, known for her hit dance number Khallas, married Timmy Narang in 2009. She took a sabbatical after the birth of her daughter Rianna.

In a recent interview, recalling her early days in the industry, the actor revealed she ‘lost a lot of projects’ too.

Confirming the existence of camps, the actor shared that she became a victim of nepotism and casting couch.

Sharing one incident, Isha revealed in an interview to Bombay Times that in the mid-2000 a renowned producer called her and asked her to ‘be in the good books of the hero’. “I called up the hero, who asked me to meet him alone. At that point, he was being accused of infidelity, so he asked me to visit him minus my staff,” shared Isha. She said she called the producer and said that she is here due to ‘talent and looks and if that can get me good work, then it’s good enough’.

Isha Koppikar confessed, “I was thrown out of the film.”

In the last few years, Isha has worked in a few Marathi, Kannada and Telugu films. Isha Koppikar was seen in the 2019 web series Fixerr.