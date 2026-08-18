Isha Koppikar on being called ‘andhbhakt’: ‘Devotion to my country, not a political party’

Actor Isha Koppikar has responded to netizens calling her an ‘andhbhakt’ on social media. In the latest social media post, she said that her devotion is only for her country, and not any political party. Isha also emphasised on the importance of patriotism, and how people can contribute to India’s progress instead of focusing on what their country has done for them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Isha shared a video of herself on Tuesday, while talking to the camera. Isha addressed the ‘andhbhakt’ label and said, “If loving your country, believing in India, and wanting its progress is devotion, then yes, I am proud to be a devotee, a blind devotee. But my devotion is not for any political party, but for my country, for my India. Nation first.”

The actor further stated that patriotism should also be about respecting and contributing to the place one calls home. “Wherever you may live, learn to love that place, respect that place, and contribute to it. Be proud of the home you choose. Because patriotism is not just saying, I love my country. It is doing something that makes your country better,” she added.

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Isha Koppikar also requested people to change their perspective and think about what they can give to the country, and not be greedy. “Instead of asking what the country has given us all the time, why don’t we think about what we can give the country. See, there are two types of children. One, who counts all their life what their parents have not given and what they have given. And the second, whatever they get, they make it not only their own, but also their parents’ life. The difference is not just in circumstances, but in thinking.”

She continued, “Because India is changing, my friend. Now is the time for our thinking to change and we become a part of making a new India.” The actor stressed that such labels don’t bother her, but she proudly calls herself a ‘nationalist’. “So, call me a devotee, call me a blind devotee, call me a nationalist.”

The Kaante actress concluded the post by emphasising that she is still capable of questioning the wrong things. “I love my India. I believe in my India. Not blindly, but proudly, passionately, and unapologetically. Jai Hind.” Along with the video, she wrote in the caption, “If loving India is ‘andhbhakti,’ then I’ll proudly wear the label. Because I can question what feels wrong, appreciate what feels right, and still put my nation above everything.”

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Earlier in July, Isha Koppikar had addressed the backlash and trolling over her comments on democracy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the emotional drama Rocketship, directed by Arjun Menon.