From Ganesha idols to painting from Ayodhya: Inside Isha Koppikar’s 4,000 sq ft Mumbai home

Isha Koppikar, who was among the most popular actors of her time, currently lives in a sprawling 4,000-square-foot home in Mumbai. She purchased the property in 2024, shortly after her divorce from hotelier husband Timmy Narang in November 2023. This is the actor’s second home, featuring a colour palette of gold, silver, grey and brown, complemented by marble flooring throughout.

Speaking to Zoom, Isha recalled her humble beginnings and said, “I was born in a very middle-class 400 sq ft house. My parents couldn’t provide me everything I needed. Neither did I expect that from them. I wouldn’t ask them. I didn’t feel it was right.”

She added that six family members lived in the house, including her parents, brother and grandmother.

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Isha Koppikar’s living room. (Photo: Gallatta India/YouTube) Isha Koppikar’s living room. (Photo: Gallatta India/YouTube)

In an interview with Galatta India around two years ago, shortly after purchasing her new home, Isha opened up about buying her first property.

“I bought my house in Prabhadevi, where my parents live now. I bought that house in 2004. And now this is my second home. I bought it in 2024,” she said.

The actor also spoke about the unmatched feeling of being financially independent and expressed pride in what she had achieved over the years.

“That house was 2,000 sq ft. This house is 4,000 sq ft,” she added.

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Isha Koppikar’s new home reflects her love for Indian aesthetics, with several artefacts and spiritually significant elements adorning its interiors.

The entrance welcomes visitors with idols of Lord Ganesha playing the dhol and other musical instruments, surrounded by lush green plants. Her temple is equally distinctive, featuring not just idols of Hindu deities but also a photograph of Guru Nanak.

Isha Koppiak’rs dining area. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube) Isha Koppiak’rs dining area. (Photo: Mashable India/YouTube)

December also brings Christmas celebrations to her home. Isha loves celebrating festivals and believes in finding every possible reason to celebrate, be it Holi, Diwali, Christmas or Ganesh Chaturthi.

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When she moved into the house, the actor revealed that several pieces of furniture and decor had been left behind by the previous owners. She chose to blend these with her own collection, giving the space a personal touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Koppikar (@isha_konnects)

The expansive living room accommodates a dining area as well as an entertainment zone featuring a plush couch and television. While the sofa is grey, the cushions change according to the occasion and festivities. For Diwali, they take on brighter hues, including gold, green and hot pink, while the decor is customised to match the theme she chooses for Ganesh Chaturthi each year.

One corner of the house is dedicated to a painting of Lord Ram from the Ayodhya temple.

Speaking to Mashable India, Isha shared the story behind it: “This painting came to me from Ayodhya. They have used a small piece of the stone used to make the idol of Lord Ram and this painting as a gift, which I have kept safely.”

Elephants also feature prominently in her home decor. Describing herself as someone who is “a little religious”, Isha revealed that several of the artefacts, including an elephant figurine and a Nandi sculpture, were gifted to her.

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Isha Koppikar, who made her acting debut in 1997, was last seen in the 2024 film Ayalaan.