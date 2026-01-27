Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Isha Koppikar calls turning down Dil Chahta Hai her ‘biggest regret’, says she ‘should have done some jugaad’
Isha Koppikar admitted that she was approached for a role in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, which released in 2001. However, due to a prior commitment, Isha refused the film.
Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar, who is known for her roles in Don, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, 36 China Town and more, recently spoke about the biggest regret of her life. Isha admitted that she was approached for a role in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, which released in 2001. However, due to a prior commitment, Isha refused the film.
Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about the same, Isha said, “It is my life’s biggest regret of refusing to do Dil Chahta Hai. I had signed the film Pyaar Ishq Mohabbat, and I could have easily told the producer and the director that I also want to do Dil Chahta Hai or that I want to leave your film for Dil Chahta Hai, but I had no one to guide me at that time, and my values in life are so high that once I commit to something, I don’t listen to myself. I think this Salman Khan dialogue is for my life.”
She added, “I thought how can I betray them after signing their film? I feel that I should have done some jugaad. I could have done both or chosen Dil Chahta Hai over it because unfortunately, Pyar Ishq Mohabbat did not become such a massive hit and Dil Chahta Hai was like a cult film.”
For the unversed, Isha was approached for the role of Pooja, the character paired opposite Saif Ali Khan in Dil Chahta Hai. The role ultimately went to Sonali Kulkarni.
ALSO READ | Esha Deol shares Border 2 review, shout-out for brother Sunny Deol: ‘You are the best’. Watch
Though Isha missed the chance to work with Farhan in Dil Chahta Hai, she later played a pivotal role in his film Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan. In an old interaction with Galatta India, Isha shared that she bagged the role in Don thanks to Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar and stepmother Shabana Azmi, who liked her performance in D. “Shabana ji and Javed saab called me after my performance in D, where I played Chunky Panday’s wife, where I am held by the gangsters and he is murdered in front of me and I am crying and howling to save my husband. And I get a call from them and my trophy for that was Don,” she said.
A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging a UGC regulation that allegedly excludes certain categories from protection against caste-based discrimination. The regulation defines discrimination strictly as against SC, ST, and OBC categories, leading to a hierarchy of protection. Students have called for a protest against the regulation.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05