Isha Koppikar calls turning down Dil Chahta Hai her ‘biggest regret’, says she ‘should have done some jugaad’

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar, who is known for her roles in Don, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, 36 China Town and more, recently spoke about the biggest regret of her life. Isha admitted that she was approached for a role in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, which released in 2001. However, due to a prior commitment, Isha refused the film.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about the same, Isha said, “It is my life’s biggest regret of refusing to do Dil Chahta Hai. I had signed the film Pyaar Ishq Mohabbat, and I could have easily told the producer and the director that I also want to do Dil Chahta Hai or that I want to leave your film for Dil Chahta Hai, but I had no one to guide me at that time, and my values in life are so high that once I commit to something, I don’t listen to myself. I think this Salman Khan dialogue is for my life.”