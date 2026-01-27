Isha Koppikar calls turning down Dil Chahta Hai her ‘biggest regret’, says she ‘should have done some jugaad’

Isha Koppikar admitted that she was approached for a role in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, which released in 2001. However, due to a prior commitment, Isha refused the film.

google-preferred-btn
Isha Koppikar talks about romancing elder heroes in the film industry.Isha Koppikar talks about romancing elder heroes in the film industry. (Photo: Isha Koppikar/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar, who is known for her roles in Don, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, 36 China Town and more, recently spoke about the biggest regret of her life. Isha admitted that she was approached for a role in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, which released in 2001. However, due to a prior commitment, Isha refused the film.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about the same, Isha said, “It is my life’s biggest regret of refusing to do Dil Chahta Hai. I had signed the film Pyaar Ishq Mohabbat, and I could have easily told the producer and the director that I also want to do Dil Chahta Hai or that I want to leave your film for Dil Chahta Hai, but I had no one to guide me at that time, and my values in life are so high that once I commit to something, I don’t listen to myself. I think this Salman Khan dialogue is for my life.”

She added, “I thought how can I betray them after signing their film? I feel that I should have done some jugaad. I could have done both or chosen Dil Chahta Hai over it because unfortunately, Pyar Ishq Mohabbat did not become such a massive hit and Dil Chahta Hai was like a cult film.”

For the unversed, Isha was approached for the role of Pooja, the character paired opposite Saif Ali Khan in Dil Chahta Hai. The role ultimately went to Sonali Kulkarni.

ALSO READ | Esha Deol shares Border 2 review, shout-out for brother Sunny Deol: ‘You are the best’. Watch

Though Isha missed the chance to work with Farhan in Dil Chahta Hai, she later played a pivotal role in his film Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan. In an old interaction with Galatta India, Isha shared that she bagged the role in Don thanks to Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar and stepmother Shabana Azmi, who liked her performance in D. “Shabana ji and Javed saab called me after my performance in D, where I played Chunky Panday’s wife, where I am held by the gangsters and he is murdered in front of me and I am crying and howling to save my husband. And I get a call from them and my trophy for that was Don,” she said.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
rang de basanti at 20
When AR Rahman said he composed 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' because of what Prophet said about Islam
AR Rahman in "Maa Tujhe Salaam".
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The Revanth Reddy government has the BRS cornered over at least four cases. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)
One battle after another: How Revanth Reddy govt has BRS pinned down in Telangana
jeffrey d sachs on United States tariffs
The Jeffrey Sachs interview: ‘United States not be-all and end-all for India’
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
Arjun Rampal
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
From Samsung to Honor, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026
The Honor Robot Phone with its gimbal camera is expected to steal the spotlight in the coming months.
Trainer reveals Arjun Rampal, 53, would have been a runner if not an actor: 'Got to know he has a back problem'
Arjun Rampal
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement