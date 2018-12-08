Priyanka-Nick, Abhishek-Aishwarya, Salman Khan arrive for Isha Ambani’s wedding

It is the season of weddings, after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ wedding celebrations, the stars are getting ready to let their hair down for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s big day.

Advertising

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sakshi Dhoni with daughter Zhiva Dhoni were spotted at both Mumbai and Udaipur airports.

In fact, even Hillary Clinton was photographed leaving for the grand wedding.

According to sources, the guests have been asked not to share or take photos during the wedding celebration. It has been said that the Ambanis want to keep things private and that the wedding will be covered by official photographers and videographers.

Advertising

Isha had gotten engaged with Anand Piramal at Italy’s Lake Como earlier this year. The whole function was a grand party with even Hollywood sensation and Grammy winner John Legend gracing the occasion by belting out a romantic number for the lovebirds.

Lake Como has become a popular destination for celebrities to celebrate any grand occasion. Recently, Bollywood icons Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a lavish Italian resort overlooking the stunning Lake Como.

Recently, a rather pretty-looking and intricate wedding card of Isha-Anand had started doing the rounds on the internet. The said wedding invite was placed inside a box with the initials of the bride and groom embossed on top of it. The wedding card resembles a diary, with pages depicting the details of the wedding.

At the recently held Graha Shanti Puja, Isha stunned in custom-made lehenga and dupatta, which is a part of the India Revival Project by Sabyasachi.

Isha and Anand are set to tie the knot on December 12.