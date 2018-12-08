Toggle Menu
Priyanka-Nick, Abhishek-Aishwarya, Salman Khan arrive for Isha Ambani’s wedding

It is the season of weddings, after Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding celebrations, the stars are getting ready to let their hair down for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's big day.

priyanka chopra and nick jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be attending Isha Ambani’s wedding, which will take place on December 12 (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Sakshi Dhoni with daughter Zhiva Dhoni were spotted at both Mumbai and Udaipur airports.

In fact, even Hillary Clinton was photographed leaving for the grand wedding.

According to sources, the guests have been asked not to share or take photos during the wedding celebration. It has been said that the Ambanis want to keep things private and that the wedding will be covered by official photographers and videographers.

salman khan
Bollywood’s Bhai Salman Khan will be attending Isha Ambani’s wedding as well (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
vidya balan and husband siddharth roy kapur
Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
priyanka chopra and nick jonas
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for the camera (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
hillary clinton
American politician Hillary Clinton was seen leaving for Isha Ambani’s wedding (Photo: APH Images)
boney kapoor with khushi and janhvi kapoor at isha ambani's wedding
Boney Kapoor with daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sachin tendulkar
Sachin and wife Anjali Tendulkar at the Udaipur airport (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
anil kapoor
Anil Kapoor snapped by the camera (Photo: APH Images)
arijit singh
Singing sensation Arijit Singh (Photo: APH Images)
david dhawan
David Dhawan will also be attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding (Photo: APH Images)
john abraham
John Abraham arrives at the Udaipur airport (Photo: APH Images)
sakshi dhoni with daughter zhiva dhoni
Sakshi Dhoni with daughter Zhiva Dhoni at Udaipur airport (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
karan tacker
Indian television’s star Karan Tacker will also be attending the wedding (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
karan johar leaves for isha ambani wedding
Karan Johar leaves for Isha Ambani’s wedding (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
karisma kapoor
Karisma Kapoor snapped by our photographers at the Mumbai airport (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
varun dhawan
Varun Dhawan will also be attending Isha Ambani’s wedding (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
aishwarya rai bachchan leaves for isha ambani wedding
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves for Isha Ambani’s wedding (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
abhishek bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan caught on the move (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
aamir khan isha ambani wedding
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao arriving at Udaipur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
karan johar isha ambani wedding
Karan Johar posed for our shutterbug. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
raveena tandon isha ambani wedding
Raveena Tandon with her daughter arriving for Isha Ambani’s wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
karisma kapoor isha ambani wedding
Karisma Kapoor coming out of the Udaipur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
jacqueline fernandez isha ambani wedding
Jacqueline Fernandez stopped to smile for the cameras.
varun dhawan isha ambani wedding
Varun Dhawan will also be attending Isha Ambani’s wedding.
shah rukh khan isha ambani wedding
Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the Udaipur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
shah rukh khan and gauri khan isha ambani wedding
Shah Rukh was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan. (Varinder Chawla)

Isha had gotten engaged with Anand Piramal at Italy’s Lake Como earlier this year. The whole function was a grand party with even Hollywood sensation and Grammy winner John Legend gracing the occasion by belting out a romantic number for the lovebirds.

Lake Como has become a popular destination for celebrities to celebrate any grand occasion. Recently, Bollywood icons Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a lavish Italian resort overlooking the stunning Lake Como.

Recently, a rather pretty-looking and intricate wedding card of Isha-Anand had started doing the rounds on the internet. The said wedding invite was placed inside a box with the initials of the bride and groom embossed on top of it. The wedding card resembles a diary, with pages depicting the details of the wedding.

At the recently held Graha Shanti Puja, Isha stunned in custom-made lehenga and dupatta, which is a part of the India Revival Project by Sabyasachi.

Isha and Anand are set to tie the knot on December 12.

