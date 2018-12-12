Isha Ambani’s sangeet ceremony: Priyanka, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya-Abhishek perform

In this season of mega weddings, the Ambanis have definitely raised the bar when it comes to hosting a sangeet ceremony. With the who’s who of Bollywood descending in Udaipur for the December 12 wedding of Isha Ambani, the daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the sangeet was a trailer to what to expect in the next few days.

Advertising

The setting was Udaivilas, a luxury hotel part of the Oberoi group, and some of the leading ladies in Bollywood danced the evening away.

The ceremony began with a melodious performance by singer-composer Arijit Singh, who paid tribute to Isha and the groom Anand Piramal with his romantic numbers.

Also read | Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding LIVE UPDATES

Two leading ladies of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra performed to ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘Desi Girl’.

Advertising

Adding to the romance was Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who performed to ‘Tere Bina’ from their film ‘Guru’. However, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton stole everyone’s thunder when she took to the stage with Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aamir Khan.

If biggies were setting the stage on fire, the newbie of the industry Janhvi Kapoor was busy slaying at the pool party. Some fan pages have a boomerang of the actor flaunting her thumkas and posing with other stars for a photo.

The most iconic couple setting the stage on fire at #IshaAmbaniWedding ! ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/iUJmdmjSrO — Bauua Universe (@SRKUniverse) December 9, 2018

By the end of the sangeet, the Ambani family-Nita and Mukesh-performed as well. The guests also witnessed a romantic dance by Isha and Anand. If reports are to be trusted, Beyonce will be gracing the venue today, where she is expected to perform her hits.