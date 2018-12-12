Toggle Menu
Isha Ambani’s sangeet ceremony: Priyanka, Shah Rukh, Aishwarya-Abhishek perform

The wedding ceremonies of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal have begun in Udaipur. Here's what happened at the venue.

shah rukh khan and gauri khan at isha ambani sangeet
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan perform at Isha Ambani’s sangeet ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/bollymagazin)

In this season of mega weddings, the Ambanis have definitely raised the bar when it comes to hosting a sangeet ceremony. With the who’s who of Bollywood descending in Udaipur for the December 12 wedding of Isha Ambani, the daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, the sangeet was a trailer to what to expect in the next few days.

The setting was Udaivilas, a luxury hotel part of the Oberoi group, and some of the leading ladies in Bollywood danced the evening away.

The ceremony began with a melodious performance by singer-composer Arijit Singh, who paid tribute to Isha and the groom Anand Piramal with his romantic numbers.

Two leading ladies of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra performed to ‘Kala Chashma’ and ‘Desi Girl’.

Adding to the romance was Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who performed to ‘Tere Bina’ from their film ‘Guru’. However, former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton stole everyone’s thunder when she took to the stage with Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aamir Khan.

harabhajan singh wife geeta basra isha ambani wedding udaipur
Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra and daughter at Udaipur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla).
rekha isha ambani wedding
Rekha at Udaipur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
disha patani isha ambani wedding celebrations
Disha Patani arrived at Udaipur airport to attend Isha Ambani wedding celebrations. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor arrives in Udaipur to attend Isha Ambani wedding ceremony. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
Aditya Roy Kapur photos
Aditya Roy Kapur at the airport. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
shah rukh khan with gauri khan
Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan arrived for Isha Ambani wedding ceremony with wife Gauri Khan. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
aamir khan at isha ambani wedding
Aamir Khan was spotted with Kiran Rao. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
salman khan at isha ambani wedding
Salman Khan at the Udaipur airport. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

If biggies were setting the stage on fire, the newbie of the industry Janhvi Kapoor was busy slaying at the pool party. Some fan pages have a boomerang of the actor flaunting her thumkas and posing with other stars for a photo.

By the end of the sangeet, the Ambani family-Nita and Mukesh-performed as well. The guests also witnessed a romantic dance by Isha and Anand. If reports are to be trusted, Beyonce will be gracing the venue today, where she is expected to perform her hits.

