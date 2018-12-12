Inside Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities: Deepika-Ranveer pose for a selfie with Aishwarya

From Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, the pre-wedding festivities of Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani saw Bollywood A-listers having the time of their lives under one roof.

Adding to the glamour quotient was Hillary Clinton who grooved on the stage with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan.

The second day of the festivities witnessed a breathtaking performance by Beyonce. The international pop sensation shared a video of her performance and a photo on her Instagram handle. It seems she too had a lot of fun performing for the Ambanis.

Fan pages on Instagram have shared many photos and videos from the grand celebrations. In one of the videos, we see Ranveer Singh taking over as the DJ at the poolside party organised at Udaivilas. As soon as Ranveer played “Chumma Chumma”, Abhishek Bachchan danced to the tunes along with Sidharth Malhotra.

Abhishek, who had performed on the stage with wife Aishwarya, was also seen matching steps with his wife at the party.

Vidya Balan had a fan moment during Isha Ambani’s wedding festivities. She shared a photo of herself and Hillary Clinton.

In the post, she mentioned, “Precious pic!!! The first time in my life that I asked to be introduced to someone. Thank you, Smriti Irani, for the same. I love Hillary Clinton. A woman who has weathered every storm with equanimity and who never gives up… I felt hopeful while she campaigned to be President and felt a certain hopelessness when she did not make it. But in a few days, I realised that only when the glass ceiling is shattered can we reach the sky and she broke it for us… and thus paved the way for someone else to reach for the boundless blue.”

She further thanked her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur for being an ‘encyclopedia’ on American politics.

On Sunday, things took a grander turn when American singing sensation Beyonce descended at Udaivilas, a luxury hotel part of the Oberoi group. In videos shared by various fan pages, Beyonce is seen singing the night away dressed in a red and gold slit gown. The acclaimed artiste paid tribute to the soon-to-be-married couple by dedicating romantic tracks to them.

In another clip shared on social media, Aishwarya can be seen cheering her daughter Aaradhya on as she prepares for a dance track, while Deepika was seen letting her hair down to Loveyatri’s “Chogada.” And of course, how can filmmaker and talk show host Karan Johar’s name be far behind when one talks of sangeet performances? KJo danced to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s “Leja Leja” on the big night.

However, in case you were thinking that the Ambanis themselves didn’t set the stage on fire with a coordinated and choreographed number, then you are mistaken. The family closed the night with a special performance on Kal Ho Na Ho’s track “Gujju.”

Another highlight of the wedding celebrations was the Swadesh Bazar, where a number of traditional art and crafts were on display for the guests. In a photo shared on social media, Hillary Clinton could be seen posing for the shutterbugs with Nita and Isha Ambani.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are set to tie the knot on December 12, which incidentally is also the day comedy king and actor Kapil Sharma will take wedding vows with longtime partner Ginni Chatrath.