Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Anil Kapoor attend Isha Ambani’s engagement bash in Italy

The first day of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement extravaganza in Lake Como, Italy was a grand affair. Apart from the grandeur of the venue which is often called ‘mirror of the paradise’, it was the presence of Bollywood celebrities that added glamour to the gala ceremony. The welcome lunch was attended by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Anil Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra.

While Priyanka looked stunning in a saree, her fiance and American singer Nick Jonas complemented her in his Indian formal attire. Manish Malhotra even shared a picture with the couple and captioned it “With ‘the fabulous and charming couple’.” He also posted a few Instagram stories where the celebrity designer was mesmerised with the hearty smile of the Desi Girl and wrote, “Love Her Smile. Fabulous Fun Stunning” along with it. However, the photo and the Instagram stories were later deleted by him.

Anil Kapoor came suited up and looked debonair in a black suit. The Fanney Khan actor shared a few clicks from the ceremony on his Instagram account. “One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.”- Leo Tolstoy,” read the caption.

See photos from Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal engagement bash in Italy

The Ambanis have organised a three-day affair to celebrate daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement with Anand Piramal, executive director of Parimal Enterprises. Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar earlier this year. The engagement festivities started on September 21 and will continue till September 23. Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan are in the expected guest list along with some known names from the world of business and politics.

Isha is expected to get married to Anand in December this year. Her elder brother Akash Ambani is also expected to tie the knot with Shloka Mehta around the same time.

