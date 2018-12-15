Toggle Menu
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding reception: AR Rahman, Rekha Bhardwaj and Javed Ali give a musical treat to guestshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/isha-ambani-anand-piramal-wedding-reception-photos-videos-5494880/

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding reception: AR Rahman, Rekha Bhardwaj and Javed Ali give a musical treat to guests

The grand wedding of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani was followed by a reception party that was held on December 14. Just like the pre-wedding festivities, the wedding reception also had a music concert organised for Isha and Anand along with the other guests.

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding reception photos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding reception took place on Friday at Jio Gardens in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The grand wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani was followed by a reception party that was held on December 14. Just like the other festivities, this one too had Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and politicians in attendance. The majestic celebrations took place at Jio Gardens in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Hema Malini, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Ekta Kapoor, Zaheer Khan, among others came to congratulate the newlyweds.

Just like the pre-wedding festivities which witnessed a musical performance by Beyonce, the wedding reception also had a music concert organised for Isha and Anand along with the other guests. Singer Javed Ali was heard crooning his song “Maula” from the movie Delhi 6 and Rekha Bhardwaj gave a mesmerising performance too. Singer Neeti Mohan was heard singing the songs “Awaara Bhawrein” and “Barso Re”. The one who stole the show was music maestro AR Rahman as he sang his beautiful renditions. Sukhwinder Singh and Udit Narayan also performed at the function.

One of the first to reach the venue was Adnan Sami with his wife and daughter. Many other celebs like Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor, Boman Irani, Falguni Pathak, and others also reached Jio Gardens.

Ambanis’ wedding celebrations have been going for quite a while. There were pre-wedding celebrations in the Rajasthani city of Udaipur. Former US Secretaries of State John Kerry and Hilary Clinton also joined the celebrations.

See other photos from Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding reception

Advertising
ekta kapoor at isha ambani reception
Jeetendra with daughter Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor at Isha Amabni’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
hema malini photos
Hema Malini also attended Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s wedding reception on Friday.(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
zaheer khan, sagarika ghatge at isha ambani wedding reception
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge at Isha Ambani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
falguni pathak at isha ambani weddimng reception
Falguni Pathak also attended Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
adnan sami photos
Adnan Sami was one of the first guests who arrived for Isha Ambani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
isha ambani wedding reception photos
Actor Boman Irani at Isha Ambani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
kiran bedi at isha ambani reception
Kiran Bedi clicked at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
isha ambani wedding reception
Esha Deol with husband Bharat Takhtani at Isha Ambani’s wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sunny deol at isha ambani reception
Sunny Deol also came for Isha Ambani’s wedding reception in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
riteish deshmukh at isha ambani reception
Riteish Deshmukh spotted at Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding reception. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After returning to Mumbai, the couple tied the know at Antilla, the residence of the Ambanis. For the happy occasion, former President Pranab Mukherjee, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, P Chidambaram, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu came to wish the newlyweds.

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Rajinikanth were some other celebs at the venue.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android