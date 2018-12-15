Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding reception: AR Rahman, Rekha Bhardwaj and Javed Ali give a musical treat to guests

The grand wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani was followed by a reception party that was held on December 14. Just like the other festivities, this one too had Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and politicians in attendance. The majestic celebrations took place at Jio Gardens in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Hema Malini, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Deol, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Ekta Kapoor, Zaheer Khan, among others came to congratulate the newlyweds.

Just like the pre-wedding festivities which witnessed a musical performance by Beyonce, the wedding reception also had a music concert organised for Isha and Anand along with the other guests. Singer Javed Ali was heard crooning his song “Maula” from the movie Delhi 6 and Rekha Bhardwaj gave a mesmerising performance too. Singer Neeti Mohan was heard singing the songs “Awaara Bhawrein” and “Barso Re”. The one who stole the show was music maestro AR Rahman as he sang his beautiful renditions. Sukhwinder Singh and Udit Narayan also performed at the function.

One of the first to reach the venue was Adnan Sami with his wife and daughter. Many other celebs like Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor, Boman Irani, Falguni Pathak, and others also reached Jio Gardens.

Ambanis’ wedding celebrations have been going for quite a while. There were pre-wedding celebrations in the Rajasthani city of Udaipur. Former US Secretaries of State John Kerry and Hilary Clinton also joined the celebrations.

After returning to Mumbai, the couple tied the know at Antilla, the residence of the Ambanis. For the happy occasion, former President Pranab Mukherjee, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, P Chidambaram, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu came to wish the newlyweds.

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Rajinikanth were some other celebs at the venue.