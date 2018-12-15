Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding reception highlights: Hema Malini, Kartik Aryan, Kiran Bedi and others grace the celebration

Isha Ambani had probably the biggest wedding of the year. The daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12 at her Mumbai residence, Antilia. From Kapoors to Khans, the who’s who of Bollywood attended the big fat Indian wedding.
Even former President Pranab Mukherjee, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, P Chidambaram, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu came to wish the newlyweds.
Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh represented the sports fraternity at Isha-Anand’s wedding. Hillary Clinton and Rajinikanth were also seen at the do.
While the Piramals, reportedly, held an intimate reception on Thursday, the Ambanis are today hosting a bigger wedding reception at Jio Garden in Mumbai.
A photo of the wedding reception invite has been doing the rounds of social media, which says that the event will begin at 7:30 pm, and guests have to arrive in formal wear.
Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain will also perform at the “reception and musical concert”.
Kartik Aaryan is in the house!
Our shutterbug caught Kartik Aaryan at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Hema Malini is here!
Hema Malini, Ahana Deol and Vaibhav Vohra arrive for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Digvijaya Singh is here!
Digvijaya Singh and wife Amrita Rai are all smiles as they arrive for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Subhash Ghai is here!
Subhash Ghai and family clicked at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Zaheer Khan is here!
Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge go black for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
What has happened so far
Celebrities like Sunny Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Esha Deol, Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Boman Irani, Adnan Sami and Falguni Pathak among other have arrived for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception.
Riteish Deshmukh is here!
Riteish Deshmukh looks dapper at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. The actor's latest Marathi release, Mauli, hit screens today. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Sunny Deol is here!
Sunny Deol, who gives Bollywood parties a miss, could not say no to an invitation from the Ambanis and Piramals. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Esha Deol is here!
Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani pose for photographers at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Jeetendra is here!
Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor arrive for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
O Panneerselvam is here!
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrives for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
What has happened so far
While Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal made an entry together, celebrities like Boman Irani, Adnan Sami and Falguni Pathak were among those who arrived early for the wedding reception. Our shutterbug also caught Kiran Bedi at the event.
Kiran Bedi drops in to wish the newlyweds
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi took time out to attend Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Boman Irani is here!
Boman Irani and wife Zenobia Irani arrive for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Adnan Sami is here!
Adnan Sami, wife Roya Sami Khan and daughter Medina Sami Khan arrive for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Falguni Pathak is here!
Falguni Pathak arrives for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
We are family!
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal pose for photographers at the wedding reception. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)