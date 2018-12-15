Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding reception highlights: Hema Malini, Kartik Aryan, Kiran Bedi and others grace the celebration

Isha Ambani had probably the biggest wedding of the year. The daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12 at her Mumbai residence, Antilia. From Kapoors to Khans, the who’s who of Bollywood attended the big fat Indian wedding.

Advertising

Even former President Pranab Mukherjee, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, P Chidambaram, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu came to wish the newlyweds.

Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh represented the sports fraternity at Isha-Anand’s wedding. Hillary Clinton and Rajinikanth were also seen at the do.

While the Piramals, reportedly, held an intimate reception on Thursday, the Ambanis are today hosting a bigger wedding reception at Jio Garden in Mumbai.

Advertising

A photo of the wedding reception invite has been doing the rounds of social media, which says that the event will begin at 7:30 pm, and guests have to arrive in formal wear.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain will also perform at the “reception and musical concert”.