Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding LIVE UPDATES: SRK, Salman, Aamir, Deepika and Alia partake in celebrationhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/isha-ambani-anand-piramal-wedding-live-updates-5488598/
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding LIVE UPDATES: SRK, Salman, Aamir, Deepika and Alia partake in celebration
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding live updates: Isha tied the knot with Anand on Wednesday at her Mumbai residence Antilia.
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding on Wednesday was a star-studded affair with the who’s who of Bollywood, cricket and politics in attendance. Isha, the daughter of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, tied the knot with Anand at her Mumbai residence Antilia.
The extravagant pre-wedding events in Udaipur also saw some of the biggest stars of Bollywood. Former First Lady Hillary Clinton also attended the festivities, apart from Beyonce who came down to India just for a performance.
Dulhan Isha Ambani arrived with brothers
Bride Isha Ambani looked gorgeous as she walked down with her brothers, Anant and Akash Ambani.
Vidya Balan is here!
Vidya Balan and husband Siddharth Roy Kapur made their presence felt at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. Vidya was last seen in Tumhari Sulu. (Photo by APH Images)
Rekha is here!
Rekha looked graceful as ever in a Kanjeevaram saree. (Photo by APH Images)
Salman is here!
Salman Khan, who was also present at the pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, made sure to attend Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. The Bollywood superstar is currently shooting for Bharat. He will share screen space with former girlfriend Katrina Kaif in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial. (Photo by APH Images)
Late Lateef
Shah Rukh Khan, who seems to be busy with the promotions of Zero, arrived fashionably late for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. (Photo by APH Images)
Boney, Janhvi & Khushi are here!
Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor arrive for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. Janhvi was recently presented the Shooting Star of the Year award by the Royal Norwegian Consulate in Mumbai. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
A healthy Shahid
Shahid Kapoor is all smiles at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. Shahid recently made headlines after reports suggested he is suffering from stomach cancer. The actor, however, took to Twitter to quash the rumours. He tweeted, “Guys I’m totally fine pl don’t believe random stuff.” (Photo by APH Images)
Yuvraj & Hazel are here!
Yuvraj Singh, wife Hazel Keech and mother Shabnam Singh clicked at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. Yuvarj celebrates his 37th birthday today. On the occasion of her husband's birthday, Hazel took to Instagram and wrote, "To the most beautiful human I know, always looking dapper, always looking for the laugh in every situation, always there for support, always helping and looking after others, selflessly. You have made my life complete @yuvisofficial my wish for you everyday, especially today on your birthday, is to feel the love that surrounds you and feel how special and wonderful you are. My love always, you’re adoring wife." (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Meet Mr & Mrs Singh
Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a late entry at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. Ranveer will be seen next in Rohit Shetty directorial Simmba, which will hit screens on December 28. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Hrithik Roshan is here!
Hrithik Roshan waved at the shutterbugs before entering Ambani's residence. (Photo by APH Images)
Sonam Kapoor arrives with father Anil Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor, who wore a beautiful pink lehenga, struck a pose for the shutterbugs with her handsome father Anil Kapoor. The daughter-father duo all set for a night of celebrations. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Kareena Kapoor grabs eyeballs in white lehenga
Kareena Kapoor Khan's style game was totally on point when she arrived at the biggest wedding of the year. Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor too graced the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
First photo of the couple is out!
Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Parimal on Wednesday. The two looked extremely happy and could not take their eyes off each other. The wedding took place at Ambani's mansion Antilia in Mumbai amid eminent personalities including Bollywood actors and politicians. (Photo by APH Images)
Shilpa Shetty is a stunner!
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty turned heads as she arrived at the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal being held at the Ambani residence Antilia. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Chandrababu Naidu marks his attendance
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Suniel Shetty is here!
Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty arrive for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Mamata Banerjee is here!
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. (Photo by APH Images)
Rajnath Singh is here!
Our shutterbug caught Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. They were received by Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Superstar in the house!
Rajinikanth, who celebrates his 68th birthday, took time out to attend Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. The superstar is accompanied by wife Latha Rajinikanth. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Gauri Khan is here!
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan arrives for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. (Photo by APH Images)
Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous!
Alia Bhatt, who missed all the fun at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur, has made sure not to miss the wedding. The actor looked gorgeous in a lehenga as she posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
P Chidambaram is here!
Congress leader P Chidambaram arrives for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar adds bling to Isha Ambani's wedding
Karan Johar has just arrived at the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding, taking place at Antilia, Mumbai. The director sported a flashy and stylish kurta-pyjama. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Haila, Sachin Tendulkar is here!
Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has arrived at Ambani's mansion Antilia, where business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Anand Piramal. Sachin walked in with son Arjun and wife Anjali. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
After sharing a perfect family photo on Instagram, Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared another photo from inside the wedding of Isha Ambani. In the photo, we see Big B all smiles as he puts his arms around Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda.
Nickyanka slay at Ambani wedding
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are set to grace Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. The couple shared a photo on Twitter in which Nick can be seen in a sherwani while Priyanka looked gorgeous in a lehenga. (Photo credit: Nirmal Harindran)
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are here!
While half of the Bachchan family marked their attendance already, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan made a late entry. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a red saree but the show stealer was Aaradhya who posed and smiled for the shutterbugs.(Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Hillary Clinton is here!
Hillary Rodham Clinton arrives for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. Mrs Clinton was also present at Isha's pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. The former US Secretary of State even matched steps with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan during the sangeet ceremony. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Pranab Mukherjee is here!
Former president Pranab Mukherjee arrives for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. Pranab was welcomed by Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Wednesday took to Instagram to share photo of the Bachchans, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda, all ready for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding. Sharing the photo, Shweta wrote, “Mine”. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were conspicuous by the absence at the Ambani wedding.
Cost of Isha Ambani's wedding
While Bloomberg earlier reported Mukesh Ambani has spent a whopping 100 million dollars for Isha Ambani's wedding, a person close to the family has pegged the amount at 15 million dollars.
Ladkiwale welcomes the baraat
Isha Ambani's brothers Anant and Akash welcome the 'baraat' with uncle Anil Ambani. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Dulha aa gaya!
Anand Piramal arrives at Antilia and meets Mukesh Ambani. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Aamir Khan meets Mukesh Ambani
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao congratulated Mukesh Ambani on the wedding of his daughter Isha Ambani. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Baraat is finally here!
Isha Ambani's groom Anand Piramal has arrived at Antilia. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Bachchans are here!
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan arrive at Isha Ambani's wedding with daughter Shweta and granddaughter Navya Naveli. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
Vidhu Vinod Chopra arrives with family
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra is joined by Anupama Chopra at the wedding festivities of Isha Ambani. (Photo by APH Images)
Isha Ambani, the twin sister of Akash Ambani, is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail. Her would-be husband Anand is a Harvard Business School graduate and is currently serving as the executive director of Parimal Enterprises. Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar and the two got engaged in May this year. The engagement party too was a star-studded affair which witnessed coming together of many Bollywood stars.
