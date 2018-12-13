Toggle Menu
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding: Here’s everything that happened at Antilia

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot at the Ambani residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The wedding was attended by Bollywood celebrities, sports icons and various politicians.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot on Wednesday.

The grand wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal was held at the Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai on December 12. The venue was lavishly decorated as Isha’s brothers Anant and Akash, father Mukesh and uncle Anil welcomed the baaraat. Shloka Mehta, fiance of Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani’s girlfriend Radhika Merchant were also part of the welcoming party.

Isha Ambani looked gorgeous as she entered her wedding with brother, Anant and Akash Ambani.
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are now married. (Photo: APH images)

The Bachchans including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli were all in attendance at the Ambani wedding. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were also present at the wedding. Hillary Clinton was also photographed at the Ambani residence. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also shared a photo as they got ready to attend the wedding.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrive at Isha Ambani’s wedding. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Aamir Khan arrives at Antilia with wife Kiran Rao. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Isha Ambani’s wedding. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Shilpa Shetty shared an inside photo from the wedding where she is seen with Rekha, Gauri Khan and Sunita Kapoor. She captioned it as,”The #posers… and what a colourful fun night it was @gaurikhan @kapoor.sunita and the one and only #Rekha. Hearty congratulations to the #ambani and #piramal family , it was so beautifully done 🧿#ishaambaniwedding”

Shilpa Shetty shared this photo from Isha Ambani’s wedding on her Instagram account. 
Smriti Irani shared a selfie with Saif Ali Khan from Isha-Anand wedding.
Madhuri Dixit looked drop-dead gorgeous. (Photo: APH Images)
Shah Rukh Khan was one of the Bollywood personalities to mark his attendance at the wedding. The actor is currently busy with Zero promotions. (Photo: APH Images)
Later, Salman Khan was also spotted entering the wedding venue. (Photo: APH Images)

Rajinikanth arrived with his wife Latha Rajinikanth for the wedding.

Rajinikanth, who celebrates his 68th birthday, took time out to attend Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding. The superstar is accompanied by wife Latha Rajinikanth. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Karan Johar posed for photographers as he arrived at the wedding venue. Gauri Khan arrived sans Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt was seen entering shortly after. Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Jackie Shroff were also among the attendees.

Alia Bhatt looked lovely as she posed for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sachin Tendulkar was present with his wife Anjali and son Arjun. Harbhajan Singh came with wife Geeta Basra. Anil Kumble also attended the wedding.

Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and son Arjun at Isha Ambani’s wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was welcomed by Anil Ambani at the wedding. P Chidambaram also arrived at the Ambani residence for the wedding. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu were also seen at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee arrives for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding. Pranab was welcomed by Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani. (Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
Congress leader P Chidambaram arrives for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding. (Photo by Varinder Chawla)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding. (Photo by APH Images)

The Ambanis hosted pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. Many Bollywood celebrities were seen performing at the sangeet ceremony. Beyonce was the star performer of the evening as she was flown down for an exclusive 45 minute performance.

