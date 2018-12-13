Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding: Here’s everything that happened at Antilia

The grand wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal was held at the Ambani residence Antilia in Mumbai on December 12. The venue was lavishly decorated as Isha’s brothers Anant and Akash, father Mukesh and uncle Anil welcomed the baaraat. Shloka Mehta, fiance of Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani’s girlfriend Radhika Merchant were also part of the welcoming party.

The Bachchans including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli were all in attendance at the Ambani wedding. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were also present at the wedding. Hillary Clinton was also photographed at the Ambani residence. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also shared a photo as they got ready to attend the wedding.

Shilpa Shetty shared an inside photo from the wedding where she is seen with Rekha, Gauri Khan and Sunita Kapoor. She captioned it as,”The #posers… and what a colourful fun night it was @gaurikhan @kapoor.sunita and the one and only #Rekha. Hearty congratulations to the #ambani and #piramal family , it was so beautifully done 🧿#ishaambaniwedding”

Rajinikanth arrived with his wife Latha Rajinikanth for the wedding.

Karan Johar posed for photographers as he arrived at the wedding venue. Gauri Khan arrived sans Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt was seen entering shortly after. Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Jackie Shroff were also among the attendees.

Sachin Tendulkar was present with his wife Anjali and son Arjun. Harbhajan Singh came with wife Geeta Basra. Anil Kumble also attended the wedding.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee was welcomed by Anil Ambani at the wedding. P Chidambaram also arrived at the Ambani residence for the wedding. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu were also seen at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding.

The Ambanis hosted pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. Many Bollywood celebrities were seen performing at the sangeet ceremony. Beyonce was the star performer of the evening as she was flown down for an exclusive 45 minute performance.