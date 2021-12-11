Isabelle Kaif shares adorable photo with ‘brother’ Vicky Kaushal from Haldi ceremony: ‘Cheeks still hurt from smiling so much’

After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared their dreamy photos from the Haldi ceremony, their family members took to their social media handles to give a glimpse of how they celebrated the day with the couple. Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif shared a cute picture with Vicky Kaushal. In the photo, she can be seen applying haldi (turmeric) on Vicky’s face. She described the moment as “full fun and joy.” She also added that her “cheeks still hurt from smiling so much.”

Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal shared some photos on his Instagram account and captioned the pictures as “Chahe phool barsao ya paani.. hai toh sab pyaar hi ♥ (Be it flowers or water, everything is love.)” Sunny and Isabelle’s post came a few hours after Vicky and Katrina shared photos from the Haldi ceremony. In one of the photos shared by Katrina, Sunny can be seen celebrating with the bride. Both Katrina and Vicky captioned the photos as “Shukr. Sabr. Khushi.” As soon as they shared the photos, their friends from the industry dropped in to congratulate the two. Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Shreya Ghoshal, Bipasha Basu and Sanya Malhotra were among the people who dropped their comments on the post.

Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel also shared his picture from the wedding. He was seen dressed in a sherwani as he took a mirror selfie of himself. In another post, he described Vicky-Katrina’s wedding as the “most amazing and magical wedding.” “So happy to have gained another brother, and so proud of my sister to have found me the perfect one. I wish you guys all the good in the world, you both deserve it,” he wrote.

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9 in a grand yet intimate wedding, which was attended by very close friends and immediate family members. “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together,” the couple wrote as the caption as they shared photos from their D-Day.