Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Isabelle Kaif shares ‘memories’ from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s haldi ceremony

Isabelle Kaif shared pictures from sister Katrina Kaif's wedding. The photos show her posing with her mother and sisters.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 29, 2021 5:57:45 pm
isabelle kaif katrina kaif photosIsabelle Kaif dropped new photos from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Haldi ceremony. (Photo: Isabelle Kaif/Instagram)

If you are still not over Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s beautiful and intimate wedding, Isabelle Kaif has shared more photos, giving a sneak peek into one of the wedding ceremonies. Isabelle on Wednesday shared her “memories” from Katrina and Vicky’s haldi ceremony. In the photo, the actor is seen posing with her sisters.

Soon, Katrina’s fans took to the comments section to praise Katrina’s sisters. “Most stunning bridesquad,” a comment read, while another Instagram user mentioned, “the perfect family picture.” However, some fans missed Katrina’s presence in the photo.

ALSO READ |Inside Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s first Christmas as married couple, see photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married earlier this month. The two tied the knot on December 9 in Jaipur. A day after the wedding, Isabelle welcomed Vicky to the family and said she gained a brother. “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever,” she wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ |Jee Le Zaraa: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif said they wanted to work together after Priyanka Chopra called them, reveals Zoya Akhtar

Vicky and Katrina, meanwhile, shared adorable photos from their D-Day with a caption that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

On the work front, Isabelle Kaif has been shooting for Suswagatam Khushaamadeed with Pulkit Samrat. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, is busy with prep for Sam Bahadur. Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, has signed a new movie titled Merry Christmas in which she will share screen space with Vijay Sethupathi. The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

