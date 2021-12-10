Isabelle Kaif is elated to find a ‘brother’ in Vicky Kaushal, welcomes him to her ‘crazy’ family

Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced their union on social media, friends, family and colleagues have been sending them congratulatory messages. Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif has welcomed the Uri actor to the Kaif family with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

Sharing a beautiful picture of Katrina and Vicky from their dreamy wedding ceremony in Rajasthan, Isabelle mentioned how she has found a ‘brother’ in Vicky. “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever❣️ @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabelle Kaif (@isakaif)

Isabelle Kaif made her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance. She will next be seen opposite Pulkit Samrat in a social entertainer titled Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. She also has Kwatha with Aayush Sharma in her kitty.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal had also extended a warm welcome to Katrina Kaif. He addressed her as ‘Parjai’, a word used for sister-in-law in Punjabi. Sharing a happy picture of his brother and Katrina from their ‘Phera ceremony’, Sunny wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. (There’s an additional place in my heart today) Welcome to the family Parjai ji ♥♥ Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

Vicky and Katrina took wedding vows on Thursday in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. The couple kept their relationship away from the public eye and only made it official after tying the knot. They announced their wedding with a statement that read, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”