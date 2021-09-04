Is Vidyut Jammwal engaged to Nandita Mahtani? Check out their latest clicks at Taj Mahal

Vidyut Jammwal has taken some time off from his schedule of Khuda Haafiz 2. On Saturday, the actor was spotted at Taj Mahal where he was accompanied by Nandita Mahtani. Vidyut has been rumoured to be dating Nandita, who is a fashion designer by profession.

At Taj Mahal, the two were seen striking a pose for the shutterbugs, and their photos have sure made their relationship rumours strong. In fact, it is being suspected that Vidyut has proposed to Nandita as the rock on her finger is evident in these clicks.

Nandita Mahtani and Vidyut Jammwal spotted together at Taj Mahal, Agra. (Photo; APH Images) Nandita Mahtani and Vidyut Jammwal spotted together at Taj Mahal, Agra. (Photo; APH Images)

Here’s another picture of the couple. (Photo; APH Images) Here’s another picture of the couple. (Photo; APH Images)

Vidyut is currently busy shooting for Khuda Haafiz 2. (Photo; APH Images) Vidyut is currently busy shooting for Khuda Haafiz 2. (Photo; APH Images)

In one of the photos, Vidyut and Nandita are facing each other while in another the two are holding hands.

While Vidyut is very active on social media platforms, he has hardly given a sneak peek of his personal life to his fans.

Earlier in January, he shared Nandita’s photos from one of their trekking trips. Nandita, on the other hand, is not very active on social media platforms. She previously wished good luck to Vidyut on the beginning of his journey as a producer. “Congratulations V! Success,love & good luck to you and team @actionherofilms,” she wrote in response to which Vidyut replied, “Thank you Nandi baby.”

Vidyut, who is one of the finest martial artists and action heroes of India, announced the launch of his production house Action Hero Films. He also announced IB 71 as his first feature as a producer in association with director Sankalp Reddy, who will be helming the film. Currently, he is shooting for Khuda Hafiz 2, a sequel of his 2020 release.