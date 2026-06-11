Is Shashwat Sachdev expecting a National Award for Dhurandhar?: ‘Awards are wonderful’

As much as Dhurandhar became a sensation and a household name, Shashwat Sachdev’s music for the film arguably emerged as an even bigger phenomenon. Months after the film’s release, its songs continue to dominate the charts, while Sachdev himself has become one of the industry’s most talked-about composers. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the musician reflected on the creative process behind Dhurandhar and his long-standing association with filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

Speaking about Dhar, Sachdev said, “The biggest thing I rediscovered was his passion. As projects become larger, sometimes the scale can hide the human being behind them. During Dhurandhar, I got to witness the same hunger, intensity and emotional investment that probably drove him when he was just starting out. At the core of all great creative journeys is a person who still cares deeply. Seeing that side of him again was both inspiring and reassuring.”

He also recalled his first meeting with the filmmaker and the qualities that stood out to him from the very beginning. “I met Aditya for the first time in 2016. What struck me immediately was his conviction. He has always had a remarkable clarity about what he wants to say and why he wants to say it. Over the years, that conviction has only become stronger. The interesting thing is that when people see successful filmmakers, they often see confidence. What they do not see is the years of obsession, preparation and sacrifice underneath it. That was visible even in our earliest conversations.”

Sachdev was also asked about the moment he learned that Dhurandhar would be split into two parts. “I learnt about it around the beginning of October and I was genuinely excited. Certain stories grow beyond their original boundaries. When that happens, it is often because the people making them believe there is more worth exploring. My reaction was simple. If the story deserved more room to breathe, then that was something to celebrate.”

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Is he expecting a National Award win for Dhurandhar?

During the same interview, Sachdev was asked whether he expects Dhurandhar and Article 370, another action thriller backed by Aditya Dhar, to earn National Award recognition. Responding to the possibility, he stressed that awards have never been the driving force behind his work. “Awards are wonderful because they acknowledge the work, but they can never be the reason for doing it. Article 370 was a project I cared deeply about and I am grateful for the love it received. The same is true for Dhurandhar. My focus has always been on creating work that remains meaningful long after the release date. If recognition follows, I am thankful. If not, the work itself still has value. I am simply grateful that audiences have embraced the music and I hope I can continue creating for the right reasons for many years to come.”

Meanwhile, at the recently held Chetak SCREEN Awards, Sachdev won the Best Background Score award for Dhurandhar. Other nominees in the category included A.R. Rahman for Chhaava, Sandeep Chowta for Haq, Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor for Homebound, and John Stewart Eduri for Saiyaara.