Is Salman Khan the fittest Bollywood actor?

Salman Khan, called Bhai by his fans, has been sharing photos and videos that show him attempting feats of strength. At the age of 53, Salman’s fitness routine would probably shame somebody in their 20s.

Advertising

Whatever your opinion is of his acting skills, it is hard to deny that Bhai can be an inspiration for those trying to get in shape but do not have the will power.

After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure dey r wid me .. ha ha pic.twitter.com/DVAG0dbjzy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2019

It all began on June 17 when Salman Khan uploaded a video of him doing leg press with two men sitting on the weight. “After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure dey r wid me .. ha ha,” Salman captioned the video.

It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too . . Being strong equipment now installed in over 100 gyms in last 2 months pic.twitter.com/YnbWPHZlUO — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 18, 2019

In a video Salman shared a day later, the Bollywood superstar showed off the flexibility of his legs.

Another video had him doing a reverse dive into a swimming pool, which is more difficult to accomplish than it looks.

Salman Khan also posted a video that showed his (equally muscular) nephew sitting on his left shoulder.

Overpower horse power … fun run with @iamzahero pic.twitter.com/32trp8v0ih — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 22, 2019

In another video, he was seen racing against a horse. Clearly, there is nothing Bhai cannot do.

In a recent photo he shared on Twitter, Salman Khan is seen doing a full split. “In splits .. ha ha ha ha,” he captioned the photo.

Salman Khan was last seen in Bharat, an Eid release, which has earned over Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office.