Race 4 to roll out by end of the year: Reports

After Race 3 tanked at the box office in 2018, there was much speculation on whether the fourth film was indeed in the works, as planned. Well, good news for the fans of the franchise, Race 4 is in the scripting stages.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that the film was being scripted by Shiraz Ahmed. “Shiraz, who has worked on the earlier three instalments of the film, is presently working on the fourth part. Producer Ramesh Taurani will zero in on a director soon, and will get onto casting only after the final script is locked. The film is expected to roll by this year’s end, however things also depend on the Covid-19 situation then.”

It is still unclear whether Saif Ali Khan, who was the lead in Race and Race 2, will be back for the fourth, or if Salman Khan will be continuing where he left off in Race 3. The first two films were directed by Abbas-Mustan, while the third was helmed by Remo D’Souza.

The first Race was released in 2008, and starred Bipasha Basu, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna and Sameera Reddy. The second Race hit the screens in 2013, and featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, alongside Anil Kapoor, Ameesha Patel and Saif Ali Khan. Race 3 was a reboot of the entire series, and saw Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.