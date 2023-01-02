Is Qala actor Tripti Dimri dating Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma? See their latest pic

Qala actor Tripti Dimri might be seeing producer and Clean Slate Filmz co-founder Karnesh Ssharma, who also happens to be actor Anushka Sharma’s sibling. Tripti had recently taken to her Instagram stories to share a photo with Karnesh where the two could be seen hugging.

Tripti shared the image and wrote, “My love”. The image was originally shared by associate producer Saurabh Malhotra, who works at Clean Slate Filmz with Karnesh. Tripti and Karnesh are rumoured to be dating each other for a while now.

The two are yet to confirm their relationship via a public statement. Tripti made her Bollywood debut with 2017 film Poster Boys. She has been seen in Netflix films Qala and Bulbbul, and the romantic drama Laila Majnu. Both Qala and Bulbbul were backed by Karnesh’s production banner Clean Slate Filmz.

The actor had recently opened up about her personal life with ETimes, where she was asked if she was seeing anyone. Tripti said that that ‘ship has already sailed.’ In the same chat, the actor even opened up about her marriage plans, adding that she will take at least 7-8 years to tie the knot.

On the work front, Tripti was last seen in the musical drama Qala, where she played a tortured and talented singer. The film largely received a positive feedback from critics, with Shubhra Gupta giving it 2.5 stars, writing, “Babil Khan reminds you of his father, the late, brilliant Irrfan, because of some of his features that he has inherited, as well as, evidently, the acting gene. But it is equally evident that Babil is his own actor.”

Tripti is said to have a role in the upcoming film Rola, as well as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.