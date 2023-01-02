scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Is Qala actor Tripti Dimri dating Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma? See their latest pic

Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma have worked together on two of her films -- Bulbbul and Qala.

tripti dimriTripti Dimri with producer Karnesh Ssharma. (Photo: Tripti/Instagram)

Qala actor Tripti Dimri might be seeing producer and Clean Slate Filmz co-founder Karnesh Ssharma, who also happens to be actor Anushka Sharma’s sibling. Tripti had recently taken to her Instagram stories to share a photo with Karnesh where the two could be seen hugging.

Tripti shared the image and wrote, “My love”. The image was originally shared by associate producer Saurabh Malhotra, who works at Clean Slate Filmz with Karnesh. Tripti and Karnesh are rumoured to be dating each other for a while now.

The two are yet to confirm their relationship via a public statement. Tripti made her Bollywood debut with 2017 film Poster Boys. She has been seen in Netflix films Qala and Bulbbul, and the romantic drama Laila Majnu. Both Qala and Bulbbul were backed by Karnesh’s production banner Clean Slate Filmz.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CineRiser (@cineriserofficial)

The actor had recently opened up about her personal life with ETimes, where she was asked if she was seeing anyone. Tripti said that that ‘ship has already sailed.’ In the same chat, the actor even opened up about her marriage plans, adding that she will take at least 7-8 years to tie the knot.

Also Read |Qala actor Tripti Dimri: ‘I’m trying different genres to better my craft’

On the work front, Tripti was last seen in the musical drama Qala, where she played a tortured and talented singer. The film largely received a positive feedback from critics, with Shubhra Gupta giving it 2.5 stars, writing, “Babil Khan reminds you of his father, the late, brilliant Irrfan, because of some of his features that he has inherited, as well as, evidently, the acting gene. But it is equally evident that Babil is his own actor.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...

Tripti is said to have a role in the upcoming film Rola, as well as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 12:32 IST
Next Story

‘Indians need to buckle up and start taking classical dances seriously’: Odissi dancer Molina Singh

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor ring in New Year in style
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close