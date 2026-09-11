‘Is Gujarat in Pakistan?’: Paresh Rawal defends National Film Awards venue shift amid row

The decision to hold the National Film Awards in Gujarat instead of their traditional venue in Delhi has sparked debate. Amid the row, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has come out in support of the move. During a recent media interaction, Rawal said he did not see anything controversial about the decision and posed a blunt question to those criticising it.

While reacting to the ongoing row, Paresh Rawal told ANI, “Gujarat kya Bangladesh mein hai, Pakistan mein hai? Gujarat toh hamare desh ka hi hissa hai. Gujarat mein zaroor hona chahiye (Is Gujarat in Pakistan? Is it in Bangladesh? Gujarat is very much a part of our country).”