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‘Is Gujarat in Pakistan?’: Paresh Rawal defends National Film Awards venue shift amid row
The National Film Awards will be held in Gujarat instead of Delhi this year. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has defended the decision.
The decision to hold the National Film Awards in Gujarat instead of their traditional venue in Delhi has sparked debate. Amid the row, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has come out in support of the move. During a recent media interaction, Rawal said he did not see anything controversial about the decision and posed a blunt question to those criticising it.
While reacting to the ongoing row, Paresh Rawal told ANI, “Gujarat kya Bangladesh mein hai, Pakistan mein hai? Gujarat toh hamare desh ka hi hissa hai. Gujarat mein zaroor hona chahiye (Is Gujarat in Pakistan? Is it in Bangladesh? Gujarat is very much a part of our country).”
When asked about the political discussion after the shift from Delhi to Gujarat, the veteran actor dismissed the same and said, “Politics ka toh kaam hai sawal uthana (Politicians will only raise questions),” he said, adding, “26 January ki parade Delhi mein hoti hai na? Toh har function har state mein hona chahiye (The 26 January parade takes place in Delhi. So every function should happen in every state).”
ALSO READ | ‘Why Gujarat?’: Rahul Dholakia questions National Film Awards being moved out of Delhi
National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat this year
The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22, marking a departure from its traditional venue in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards at the ceremony. The last time the National Film Awards were held outside the national capital was for their 17th edition in Chennai in 1971. The inaugural National Film Awards ceremony was held at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan in 1954.
Kevadia, also known as Ekta Nagar, is home to the Statue of Unity, the 597-foot monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The world’s tallest statue was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.
72nd National Film Awards
The 72nd National Film Awards were announced in July, with Article 370 winning Best Feature Film and Yami Gautam being named Best Actress. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor honour for their performances in Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively. Randeep Hooda won Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, his biopic on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.
Kalki 2898 AD won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, while Arun Matheswaran’s Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller was named Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values.
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