Is Akshay Kumar joining Hanuman Ansh sequel? Producer breaks silence

Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, continues to shatter box office records nearly two months after its release. The devotional drama recently crossed Rs 400 crore in worldwide gross, earning 200 times its reported budget. Besides receiving positive reviews, the film has also found widespread attention through its song “Maine Tere Hi Bharose”, sung by visually impaired Bundeli singer Suneel Lodhi, which has gone viral on social media.

Now, Hanuman Ansh co-producer Anupriya Nagar has stepped forward to help with Suneel’s eye treatment. Moved by the response to his song and his contribution to the film, Anupriya recently revealed that she would help with his treatment. In an interview with Hindustan Times, however, the producer said she wasn’t alone in the initiative, revealing that the government had also come forward to support Lodhi’s treatment.