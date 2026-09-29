Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Is Akshay Kumar joining Hanuman Ansh sequel? Producer breaks silence
In a recent interview, Hanuman Ansh producer Anupriya Nagar opened up about helping the film’s visually impaired singer with his eye treatment. She also dismissed reports of Akshay Kumar being cast in the sequel.
Vishal Chaturvedi’s Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, continues to shatter box office records nearly two months after its release. The devotional drama recently crossed Rs 400 crore in worldwide gross, earning 200 times its reported budget. Besides receiving positive reviews, the film has also found widespread attention through its song “Maine Tere Hi Bharose”, sung by visually impaired Bundeli singer Suneel Lodhi, which has gone viral on social media.
Now, Hanuman Ansh co-producer Anupriya Nagar has stepped forward to help with Suneel’s eye treatment. Moved by the response to his song and his contribution to the film, Anupriya recently revealed that she would help with his treatment. In an interview with Hindustan Times, however, the producer said she wasn’t alone in the initiative, revealing that the government had also come forward to support Lodhi’s treatment.
“I book consultation appointments for Suneel ji in Mumbai, after showing the intent and interest to treat his eyes. However the Madhya Pradesh government has gone ahead and helped in his treatment. It’s been a joint effort,” she shared.
ALSO READ | Hanuman Ansh producer on bringing Neem Karoli Baba’s story to screen: ‘Nobody had told it yet’
Akshay Kumar casting rumours are ‘false’
Meanwhile, there were also rumours about Akshay Kumar joining the sequel to Hanuman Ansh. The speculation began after Anupriya Nagar called Akshay her “favourite actor” in an earlier interview. When asked if he would appear in the film’s second part, she replied, “Voh Maharaj ji batayenge.” Her response quickly went viral on social media, with fans interpreting it as a hint that Akshay could join the cast.
“I have not said anything regarding Akshay Kumar in part 2. It’s false,” she clarified in the latest interview.
The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 309.38 crore in India and grossed Rs 404.25 crore worldwide. The movie stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in pivotal roles.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05