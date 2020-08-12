Irshad Kamil on Rahat Indori: With him, a bit of our past, present and future has died

Irshad Kamil said he would often meet Rahat Indori at mushaira where the duo would talk about everything under the sun. (Photo: Rahat Indori/Twitter, Irshad Kamil/Express Photo)

Writer-lyricist Irshad Kamil on Tuesday mourned legendary poet Rahat Indori’s death, calling it a loss not only to the world of poetry but also to the country’s past, present and future.

Indori passed away following a heart attack on Tuesday. The 70-year-old poet-lyricist was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning in Indore after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Kamil, lyricist of films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal, Rockstar and Tamasha, said a poet of calibre can reach where even sun can’t shine, and Indori was one of them.

“When a shayar (poet) dies, a bit of past, a bit of present and a bit of future also dies. Why? Because a poet of calibre can go to past easily, can talk about present easily and can stroll to future easily. Where even sun can’t shine, a poet can reach.

“This is not only a loss of Urdu poetry, poetry universe but with him, we have lost a bit of our past, present and our future as well,” Kamil told PTI.

The lyricist wondered about all the possible observations which Indori might have shared had he lived.

“Pata nahi unhone kaunsi baat kehni thi abhi aur (Who knows what he had left to say). Who knows among millions of people, maybe some would have found their way, a light through his poems. He will be remembered for the ages,” he added.

With a 50-year career in poetry, Indori was known for penning lyrics for hits songs like Dekh Le from Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Tumsa Koi Pyaara from Govinda-starrer 1994 Khuddar, Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili from Kareeb (1998) and Neend Churai Meri from Ishq.

Crediting Indori for giving Urdu poetry and mushaira a “new verb”, Kamil said it was the poet’s ability to give words to a common man’s thought which resonated far and wide.

“Woh mushairon ko bheed baksh dete the (he would bless mushairas with crowd). People would gather because of him. His connect with masses was so strong. All because of his language and style.

“People found their thoughts being echoed through his words. There was a strong identification with time, person and poetry, making a person feel they’re reciting from the stage. Which is why his words are relevant even today.”

Mohabbato.n ka sabak de rahe hai.n duniya ko,

Jo Eid apne sagey bhai se nahi milte…. Ye jhutey log hai.n sachchai se nahi milte.. pic.twitter.com/vc08hla9Qv — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) November 15, 2019

Recalling the times spent with him, the 48-year-old lyricist said he would often meet Indori at mushaira where the duo would talk about everything under the sun.

“He would tell me, ‘now I am here (mushaira) and I am not a lyricist, you are a lyricist and you are coming to my area of poetry.’ Before mushaira, we would sit together and talk not just about poetry but about everything and anything under the roof.

“Like he would often ask what is happening in Mumbai. He felt nostalgic about the city hence he would often ask me that. He was a zinda dil poet, he was the hero of masses. I would like to remember him as the jaan of mushaira,” Kamil said.

