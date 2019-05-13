Irshad Kamil launches his fourth book: ‘I try to keep emotions as real as they can be’

HIS WORDS have explained the state of our minds and set our moods. The lyricist of songs in films such as Tamasha, Rockstar, Zero and Sultan among others, Irshad Kamil, launched his fourth book, Kaali Aurat ka Khwab here recently. It is a collection of some of Kamil’s best songs with the story behind them that paint a picture of his journey.

“People who are close to me and admire my work have often said that these songs not only make impact musically but even reading them is intriguing. As these songs were already out, I didn’t want to give another song book to the world. I added small anecdotes and tidbits about the process behind these songs. More than a biography, this book is a biography of the songs I have written,” says Kamil, whose other books include Ek Maheena Nazmon Ka on poetry and Bolti Deewarein.

An alumnus of Panjab University, Irshad Kamil has also penned the varsity anthem.

Kaali Aurat ka Khwaab, which loosely translates to “Desire of the Black Lady’, covers the period between Kamil’s first movie, Chameli, and his first “Black lady” or the Filmfare award for Love Aaj Kal. The book, with 15 chapters, contains equal amounts of prose and poetry. “All the unused verses, creative arguments during the process and interesting conversations are also included in the book,” says Kamil.

As he graduated from writing soap operas to becoming one of India’s best lyricists, Kamil’s priority has always been “keeping the songs as real as possible”. Giving an example from his recent song from Zero, Mere Naam Tu, Kamil says, “The song is about an epic romance that promises to last forever. To put forever in other words I wrote, Jab Tak Jahaan Mein Subah Sham Hai, Tab Tak Mere Naam Tu (as long as the world has its morning and evening, you will be mine) that gives a beautiful twist to the idea of forever. I try to keep the emotions as real as they can be.”

Kamil, who wrote Jo bhi main, kehna chahu in Rockstar, is also the founder of Ink Band, considered to be the country’s first poetry band. He says, “Poetry has a great impact on this generation. I have seen youngsters captioning their social media posts with few verses of poetry. This band reflects simple, conversational poems with music. This has built our connection to young listeners and aspiring poets across all age groups.”

Performing majorly for college crowds, the band also has a YouTube channel, whose first video was launched by A R Rahman. The poetry band released music videos featuring Kamil’s non-film songs music series. The compositions of the band are a mixture of poetry and music with an emphasis on expression.