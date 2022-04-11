Neetu Kapoor says ‘move on’ as paparazzi asks Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding date

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has kept their fans and well-wishers on the edge of their seats. While reports suggest that the two are set to tie the knot this week, Ranbir, Alia and their families have refused to divulge any details.

Ever since the speculations on Alia and Ranbir’s wedding went viral, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor has been battling questions from paparazzi, who never leave a chance to know about Ranbir-Alia’s wedding date and other details. On Monday, she was seen shooting for her upcoming reality show. As she was walking towards her vanity, she was bombarded with questions about Ranbir-Alia. An irritated Neetu was seen saying “Aage badho yaar” when one of the photographers asked the confirmed date of Ranbir and Alia’s wedding.

As he continued to probe, Neetu said, “Aapko kya hai? Kabhi bhi karein. Main kyun bataun? (What is your concern? They will do whenever they will want. Why should I tell you?)” When the photographer said he will come to the wedding, Neetu smiled and said, “most welcome.”

Recently, Neetu spoke to the media at the launch of her first TV reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors. At the event, she was asked if she shares a similar equation with her soon-to-be daughter-in-law Alia as Krishna Raj Kapoor shared with her. In response, Neetu said she wants a healthy relationship with Alia.

The Amar Akbar Anthony actor said that she hopes to “have the same equation with Alia because she is outstanding and amazing.”

Amid several speculations on Alia’s wedding date, her uncle Robin Bhatt has confirmed that she is getting married to Ranbir on April 14.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir, who have been dating for several years now, will be seen sharing the screen space with each other in Brahmastra.