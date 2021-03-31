Irrfan’s son Babil writes ‘bad poetry’ for mother Sutapa Sikdar, she says ‘Let’s celebrate sons and expect surprise’

Irrfan Khan’s older son Babil keeps proving his mother Sutapa Sikdar is the centre of his universe. This time though he had “bad poetry” and a sweet surprise for his mother as she travelled to Mumbai from Jaipur to meet him. Sutapa on Wednesday shared a series of photos describing the efforts that Babil made to make her comfortable.

One photo showed Babil’s handwritten note pasted on a screen attached to a typewriter. The note read, “I have to figure out how to fix this. But for inspiration! Also, your tea-kettle has been refilled with water.” Out of the five photos, one had a hand-written poem written by Babil, dedicated to Sutapa, which the youngster captioned, “#Bad Poetry”.

“I will share the dreams you gave up to raise me. I will remember every ambition that you let go so I could live mine. I will hold your pain in the storm that birthed me…,” read a part of the love-filled dedication.

Emotional at her son’s efforts, Sutapa wrote that she couldn’t stop her tears as she entered her room. The producer also emphasised on the importance of “celebrating sons”. “Love you babiluuu.. Scared of covid yet bound by love when you drive nonstop from Jaipur to Mumbai in sixteen hours. Yes my driver could have been a formula 1aspirant. Rushing to crash you enter the room and tears flow. Let’s celebrate sons too and expect surprise.god in small details. Bad poetry was awesome!! #gratitude #sonslikedaughters

#betasahiparaobetibachao,” Sutapa wrote, captioning the photos.